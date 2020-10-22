'We Make Virtue Of Necessity': Naples Teachers Give Socially-distanced Classes On Streets

Amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, as the educational institutes in the Italian region of Campania are shut down, teachers have resorted to socially-distanced “balcony teaching”. Saying that they are making “virtue of necessity”, Naples teachers are preventing the students from falling behind due to the global health crisis and even taking classes on the streets.

Even though Campania, around Naples managed to avoid the first wave of novel coronavirus outbreak in Italy, it has recently started recording an uptick of COVID-19 cases. This prompted the local authorities to close most schools until the end of October. Among many others is Tonio Stornaiuolo who yells out his lessons to the pupils listening from their balconies and on the streets outside the home.

Stornaiuolo started the ‘balcony teaching’ this week in the Spanish Quarters and it was a “miracle”. As per la Repubblica report, the parents and other people of the alley also appeared and the simple teacher’s lesson reportedly turned into a collectively joyous activity. The teacher of the Dalla Parte dei Bambini school, read ‘Telegram’ and ‘Pulcinell’s escape’ that are the two texts that have the theme of freedom. Earlier, Stornaiuolo had taken to Facebook to state how it was necessary. He said, “The current situation is delicate and serious, but we must show the children that the difficulties, together, can be overcome…”

Stornaiuolo wrote,"In these difficult times, where the situation is serious, the time of uncertainty and fear is mastering."

Read - In Video Classes Teachers Parse Clues To Student Wellbeing

Read - Good News: 91-yr-old Embracing Online Teaching; 8-yr-old's Message To Teachers; And More

‘Tired but charged,’ says Naples teacher

The Naples teacher, again on Facebook, expressed after his initial classes on roads, that he is “tired but charged”. From the day of balcony teaching, he said that the “beauty of seeing children happy” while narrating for them in the streets, alleys, and balconies along with the “gratitude” of parents is “uncontrollable”. Adding that “but it is I who thank them”, The teacher elaborated that they read Rodari with the people who looked out from the buildings and from the low...We were spaced out, masked, few and in total safety."

Earlier, before taking the initiative that has been lauded by thousands of people on social media, he had questioned, "The only thing that should have stayed open, is the first one they closed... Right to education thrown away, denied... Steps (but also not) for middle and high school (public transport gatherings)... Why the primary ones?... And why, instead, at least it seems for now, childhood stays open?.."

Read - Good News: 91-year-old Embraces Virtual Teaching 'like A Boss', Netizens Shower Praises

Read - French Teachers' Union 'shocked' By Teacher's Killing





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.