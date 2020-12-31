NASA Shares Four Most Liked Pictures From 2020, Asks People To Chose Their Favourite

As the year 2020 comes to an end, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared its four most liked photographs from the year. Shared on Twitter by the official account of Hubble Telescope, the collage features astonishing snapshots captured by the telescope from an altitude of about 340 miles. Alongside the photographs, the post also lays out an option to the followers to pick their favourite from the lot.

The first picture, (top left) shows the Cosmic Reef while the that on top right shows an image of Jupiter. The bottom left snapshot is of the ringed planet Saturn while Neptune is captured in the bottom right photo. “Planets seemed to be pretty popular...,” quipped the post highlighting that planets made three out of the four pictures.

Vote to choose your favorite 2020 Hubble image in the poll below! ⬇️



These choices are based on our tweets of images released this year with the most ❤️s! Planets seemed to be pretty popular... 🪐 pic.twitter.com/YSMNsp7huA — Hubble (@NASAHubble) December 29, 2020

The post quickly created a stir on the internet garnering over ten and half thousand likes and multiple retweets. In addendum, zealous people from across the world flocked on the post sharing their favourite. Many also wrote that they were flustered between two images and were equally mesmerised by both. Later, NASA shared the conclusion of its poll declaring that Cosmic Reef was the most popular amongst them all.

My all time favorite is my profile pic

The Eagle Nebula's Pillars of Creation ❤ — E.T. Hybrid 👁 (@pudefyllatoT) December 29, 2020

Gonna go with Jupiter.



The Jovian system overall is the most fascinating place in Sol. That it's likely to be the second-biggest human civilization in the future is also a nice bonus. — Militant Hamster (@grindyourgears) December 29, 2020

The "Cosmic Reef", got my vote. However: Hubble, to us who'd got our Astronomical Upbringing on the Apollo- Moon - Mission & Landing, are all those pics of a Cosmos never seen. Like " The Pillars of Creation", 4 instance. 🤩 — Erland Eikestad (@Nutmeisel) December 30, 2020

The reef is really cool, but today that shot of Jupiter looks like a blue-eyed woman winking & blowing a raspberry, so it just seems the most appropriate for 2020. pic.twitter.com/e5DtyJFxD5 — ❇️GᖇEEᑎ-EYEᗪ ᔕTᗩᖇᑕᗩT🐾 (@GreenEyeStarCat) December 29, 2020

No love for beautiful blue Neptune, it’s ok I’m here for you 💙 — cocohontas gonzales (@cocoexists) December 29, 2020

Pick your favorite from the images above! — Hubble (@NASAHubble) December 29, 2020

About Hubble Telescope

Launched in April 1990, it is the Hubble telescope which has revealed the universe’s secrets capturing over a million observations. A few days ago, it shared a video showcasing the sonification of Caldwell 73, which was discovered by the Scottish astronomer James Dunlop in the year 1826. In the caption, NASA urges its followers to unwrap the mesmerizing gift as the agency wishes ‘Happy Holidays’ to everyone.

