CRPF jawans deployed in Kashmir to get MI-17 helicopter facility to avoid road travel

The Government of India has provided the facility of air travel to all the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawans deployed in Kashmir. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order, days after the second anniversary of the Pulwama terrorist attack, for the functioning of the MI-17 facility in the Valley. The CRPF has issued a letter to its Jawan explaining the procedure of getting the air travel facility during leaves. The Jawans will get the CRPF helicopter facility thrice a week.

Ministry of Home Affairs in its letter wrote, "In view of the new threat from Magnetic IEDs and RCIEDs, Inspector General has desired ferrying of leave Jawans through MI-17 helicopter to minimize the risk of IEDs on the convoy. Accordingly, three days per week have been earmarked for the transportation of troops." To reduce the risk of the IED attacks on convoy while road travelling, "Inspector General has desired ferrying of leave jawans through MI-17 helicopter." The letter further read, "Jawans will have to inform their units and submit a request at least before a day to get the helicopter facility."

A senior CRPF official said in a statement, "It was a long-pending decision which has been implemented. Now, Jawans and officers can be easily ferried through BSF MI-17 thrice in a week and there would not be any threat of IEDs as well. The decision has been taken just after the anniversary of the Pulwama attack (February 14) where 40 Jawans were killed in a terror attack on a CRPF convoy."

MHA issued orders days after Pulwama attack's second anniversary

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of 40 CRPF personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Earlier this week, the MHA approved the entitlement of air travel to all personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). In its official statement, Home Ministry wrote, "The has approved the entitlement of air travel on Delhi-Srinagar, Srinagar-Delhi, Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Jammu sectors to all the personnel of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces. The decision will immediately benefit approximately 7,80,000 personnel of the CAPFs in the ranks of Constable, Head Constable and ASI who were otherwise not eligible earlier. This includes a journey on duty and journey on leave, i.e; while going on leave from Jammu and Kashmir to home and return."

