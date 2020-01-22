Things To Do In Limerick: Here Are The Best Tourist Attractions In The City

The city of Limerick is the third-largest city of Republic of Ireland. The city is known best for its amazing monuments and Georgian townhouses. A central misconception with regards to Limerick is the fact that the limerick poems come from this city. Limericks originated in England.

Where is Limerick?

Limerick is situated at the junction of the Shannon and Anney rivers. It is about 24 kilometres away from Shannon International Airport. The city is located in the Mid-West region of the country and is a part of the province of Munster.

King John's Castle

King John's Castle is one of the most visited tourist attractions of the city. The castle stands beside the Thomond Bridge, which is made above the Shannon river. The castle is called a historic jewel of Limerick with its amazing exhibition rooms and architecture.

Limerick City Gallery of Art

The Romanesque Carnegie Building made in 1906 has the Limerick City Gallery of Art. This was originally called The Carnegie Free Library and Museum. The gallery has a great collection of Irish art from the 18th- to 21st-century.

The Limerick Museum

The Limerick Museum is one of the top free things to do in the city of Limerick. It houses some great artifacts from Irish history. It has more than 60,000 items right from the Stone Age until today. The museum also holds the largest meteorite to land in that part of Europe.

St. Mary's Cathedral

St. Mary's Cathedral is a place of worship which was built n 1168. The West Doorway was used as the entrance to the former Royal Palace. The church has a vaulted roof, medieval floor tiles, gothic stained glass windows, and marble tombs.

