'Necessary Innovation': Charity Sells Cow Dung To Raise Funds For Children's Brain Illness

An Australian charity organisation named Australia’s Brainwave managed to raise funds for the treatment of children who were suffering from cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, brain tumours, and other brain illnesses. The son of one of Brainwave’s founders and co-owner of a creative agency Gen C, Nicholas Cox, came up with the idea of selling cow poop as a natural fertiliser and collecting funds for treating children. According to the reports by Vice, the organisation has been supporting kids for over 25 years now.

A new product to collect funds

The product is named as ‘pure sh*t’ and it is a bag full of cow dung, which can also be used as gardening fertilizer. According to the reports by pureshit.com.au, the product is 100 percent Australian made, organic, odourless cow manure, suitable for trees, vegetables, flowers, garden beds and pot plants. “100% Aussie made screened, organic, odourless cow manure. Suitable for general purpose use including trees, vegetables, flowers, plants, garden beds or pot plants with pots 15cm or larger. 100% of profits from the sales of this product go to charity. Limited sh*t available. Until stocks last”, says the website. Also, the product is priced at $25.

Read: Netizens Start Memefest After Brazil Prez Bolsonaro's 'crocodile' Remark On COVID Vaccine

Read: Prithvi Shaw Fires Back At Critics After His Failure In First India-Australia Test Match

(Image Credits: pureshit.com.au)

As per the reports by Vice, Nicholas was diagnosed with brain tumour when he was six years old. This made his mother too aware of the sufferings that families go through when their loved ones suffer brain diseases. This is how the idea of establishing Brainwave was formulated. The organization also aims at helping families who need accommodation near hospitals while their children undergo medical treatment. The fundings from the product will help pay for Brainwave equipment such as wheelchairs, tube feeders and even a therapy dog.

Read: Australia To Seek WTO Intervention In Barley Row With China

Also Read: New Zealand Foreign Minister Offers To Help Negotiate A Truce Between Australia & China

(Image Credits: pureshit.com.au)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.