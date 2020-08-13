Netflix Surprises Nigerian Group Ikorodu Bois With Tech Goodies; Watch

The popular Nigerian group Ikorodu Bois, who is widely known for recreating music videos and movie trailers by utilising household items, recently received a surprise from the over-the-top streaming platform Netflix. Yesterday, the comedy group received some a bunch of production gifts from the streamer. In the video shared by them on their Twitter handle, the Ikorodu Bois are seen unboxing the packages as one of them gushed, 'A dream come true'.

Ikorodu Bois thank Netflix for the big surprise

The Ikorodu Bois, which comprises a 15-year-old Muiz Sanni, a 13-year-old Fawas Aina, and a 10-year-old Malik Sanni, recently took to their Twitter handle to share a video, wherein they are seen opening a bunch of goodies excitedly. They received cameras, voice recorders, Boom microphones, tripods, and an Apple iMac computer along with other tech-related accessories as a surprise gift from Netflix, revealed the group itself on the micro-blogging platform. Along with sharing the video clip, they wrote, "Guyssss!! @NetflixFilm sent us [these] presents omg! Thank you guys @NetflixFilm (sic)".

Check out the video below:

Back in June this year, the boy group shared their version of the Netflix film Extraction. After sharing the video across social media, they also requested their followers to tag the lead actor of the film, Chris Hemsworth, to gain his attention. However, a couple of hours later, Netflix retweeted their take on Extraction and wrote, "LOVE THIS'. Later, Hemsworth too retweeted the video and wrote, "EPIC". Furthermore, the producers of the web film, Russo Brothers, were so impressed by their video that they invited them to the premiere of Extraction 2. They tweeted writing, "This is awesome! We would love to have you guys at the #Extraction 2 premiere...DM us and we’ll get you there!". Soon the Ikorodu Bois replied to the tweet and wrote. "This would be a dream come through and this is the day we’ve been waiting for all our lives".

Check out their tweets below:

We so much love this movie and we hope @chrishemsworth and @netflix sees this remake, pls retweet 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/x47h9UV9Sz — ikorodu bois (@IkoroduB) June 24, 2020

This is awesome! We would love to have you guys at the #Extraction 2 premiere...DM us and we’ll get you there! https://t.co/6eufmJMgT7 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) June 24, 2020

This would be a dream come through and this is the Day we’ve been waiting for all our lives😭 https://t.co/tSXyJXl14q — ikorodu bois (@IkoroduB) June 24, 2020

In addition to that, the boys have also gained the attention of Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock after they recreated a trailer of his Jumanji: The Next Level. Johnson too reached out to the trio on Twitter and appreciated their work and wrote, "Love this. GREAT job kids!! Keep having fun and we appreciate the love!". Have a look:

