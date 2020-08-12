Mammootty, Mohanlal And Other Malayalam Stars' Fight With 'Corona Monsters' Goes Viral

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone's armed with face masks and sanitizers to fight Coronavirus. Although we continue to undertake all the preventive measures to curb down the rapid spread of the virus, the world has not been able to bring the pandemic under total control. Meanwhile, an animated video of Malayalam actor's fight with 'Corona Monsters in Cochin' has been making rounds on the internet.

After Tamil actors, Malayalam stars' Corona fight goes viral

The dream of watching all the Malayalam superstars sharing the screen space together may have remained unfulfilled, hadn’t it been for the Tamil Nadu-based animator, Kathir Kumaran. Fans have seen their favourite film stars risking their lives to combat bad guys on celluloid, but in the animated video shared by the 24-year-old on his YouTube channel, they are seen taking over the invisible enemy, i.e. Covid-19. With almost 195k views on YouTube, the 10-minute-long video begins with megastar Mohanlal single-handedly fighting the 'Corona Monsters' in the city of Cochin before other leading actors of the Malayalam film fraternity join him in the battle.

Soon, other Malayalam movie stars including Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan, Mammootty and Jayasurya are seen taking over the Corona monsters to save the city from the menacing effects of the deadly virus. Ever since its release, the video has been garnering a lot of appreciation from the masses on social media. It was shared by Kumaran on his YouTube channel named Kathir Edits on August 6, 2020.

Watch the full video below:

Almost two months ago, the Madurai-based animator had shared a similar 'Corona Fight' video, which showcased some of the biggest Tamil actors of all time, fighting Corona monsters. The 11-minute long video has over 2.4 million views on it and features Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth, Ajith, Suriya, Vikram, Karthi, and Dhanush. In an interview with a leading daily, Kathir Kumaran spoke about the overwhelming response which he received on his video and expressed saying he never imagined that he would get such a massive response on his video. Kamaran has created over 150 animated videos to date on various themes. The animator also has over 300K subscribers on his YouTube channel, Kathir Edits.

Watch Kollywood stars' 'Corona Fight' below:

