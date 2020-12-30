Netizens bid goodbye to 'catastrophic' 2020 with hilarious memes

The year 2020 has been one of the most toiling 366 days in the history of humankind. The outgoing year not only witnessed an unprecedented health crisis killing nearly two million people but also sabotaging political and economic systems across the globe. Now, with the catastrophic year coming to an end, netizens have flocked to social media to bid goodbye to 2020 and zealously welcome the upcoming 2021.

With #NewYear2021, #NewYearResolution trending on Twitter, people from all walks of life have shared photographs, quotes and opinions on what they expect from the incoming year or what they themselves intend to do. Memes, which have become a popular way of expression, haven’t been left behind either. While a lot of people have "trolled' the COVID-19 pandemic hilariously expressing how it destroyed their lives, many others picked up scenes from movies and web series which made headlines during the year. Yet there were many others who created rib-tickling using "popular dialogues" from world leaders.

Read: Ishaan Khatter Leaves For Maldives With 'Khaali Peeli' Co-star Ananya Panday For New Year

Read: Harry And Meghan's Son Archie Speaks Publicly For The First Time To Extend New Year Wishes

#COVID20

People : Coronavirus vaccine is here, we can now plan for some trips



Covid 20: pic.twitter.com/DJma6y4pdU — ♥️$W€€TY♥️ (@CuteMemeLover) December 21, 2020

The world according to the internet



31/12/2020 1/1/2021

11:59:59 00:00:00 pic.twitter.com/VS1NATkrPL — Meme Girl! (@honeyqueen67) December 22, 2020

If you start RotK Extended on New Year's Eve at 8:22:48 PM you can say good bye to 2020 with Frodo! https://t.co/gwoNXsBFBI pic.twitter.com/U6wjWcgMyy — Lord Of The Rings Memes Bot (@LOTRMemesBot) December 27, 2020

preparing for the new year pic.twitter.com/yz34hhB8Tg — SpongeBob Memes (@spongebobreddit) December 28, 2020

Everyone waiting Covid 20

for 2021 pic.twitter.com/7WeOSYmweO — All India Memes (@allindiamemes) December 21, 2020

Read: Himachal Sees Tourist Influx Due To Snowfall, New Year Celebrations

Read: Delhi Police Issues Rules For New Year's Eve; No Entry In Connaught Place Without Pass

Roast 2020

Meanwhile, Twitter recently posted a tweet from their main account urging their followers to Roast 2020 in the best way possible. The tweet has since then gone viral all over the platform and people from all over the world have been posting innovative tweets roasting this year. The year 2020 has been filled with a series of rather negative and unfortunate events, thus Twitter urged fans to roast this year. Some followers even poked fun at Twitter themselves by roasting them for suspending accounts. The hilarious responses from people have been going viral all over the social media platform and people have been enjoying the roast session hosted by Twitter.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.