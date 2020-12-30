Ishaan Khatter leaves for Maldives with 'Khaali Peeli' co-star Ananya Panday for New Year

Khaali Peeli stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are the latest to join the celebrity bandwagon who are jetting off to the Maldives for vacation. The two actors were spotted at the airport before leaving for the Maldives to ring in the New Year together. Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared the pictures of the two who were spotted at the airport while posing for the paparazzi.

Ishaan, Ananya leave for the Maldives

Apart from Ishaan and Ananya, earlier actress Kiara Advani was also spotted at the Mumbai airport as she arrived to take a flight to the Maldives with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. Ananya and Ishaan looked their stylish best flaunting their airport looks while waving at the fans. Ananya wore a white sleeveless spaghetti with pink cargo pants. Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, wore a white T-shirt with white plaid pants and complimented his looks with a brown jacket. After seeing them jetting off together, fans of the two are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the stars rejoicing in the Maldives.

Not just these stars, a host of other actors were also spotted at the airport as they head out of the city to bring in their New Year together. Earlier, Alia Bhatt recently joined beau Ranbir Kapoor and his family at Mumbai’s private airport on December 29 before jetting off for a holiday. Manav Manglani shared several pictures and videos of the entire family including Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Sahni Kapoor, along with daughter Samaira. Meanwhile, Ishaan and Ananya worked together in Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli. In the film, while Ishaan played a local goon, Ananya was shown to be working at a brothel. The two stars in the film are seen running to save their lives from the villain, played by Jaideep Ahlawat with a bag full of money and jewelry. The film hit the OT platform on October 2.

