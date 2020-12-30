Harry And Meghan's Son Archie Speaks Publicly For The First Time To Extend New Year Wishes

In an eventful new podcast before entering the next year, Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Archie spoke publicly for the very first time to wish all the listeners an adorable, slight American accent ‘Happy New Year’ followed by all of them giggling and laughing. Following the multi-year deal with Swedish audio streaming and media services provider, Spotify, the couple posted a half-hour “Holiday Special” featuring celebrities.

The podcast posted on December 29 featured singer Sir Elton John and TV host James Corden among other guests who reflected on 2020, a year filled with unprecedented challenges and "sharing lessons, reflections and hopes for 2021". However, in a pleasant twist towards the end of the podcast, Prince Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie wished the listeners a new year.

Archewell Audio’s holiday special from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex offers hope, reflection, and honest conversations as we put 2020 behind us and look ahead ✨https://t.co/NlM2LsaP6h — Spotify (@Spotify) December 29, 2020

Coached by his father, the 19-month-old, who has successfully remained away from the spotlight since the couple stepped down as working members of the royal family and started living in the United States, giggled as he wished in an American accent. Prior to the toddler's voice in the podcast, the couple released a video of Meghan reading Duck! Rabbit! to her son on May 6 to mark Archie's birthday.

"After me. Ready? Happy…" Harry said, coaching the 19-month-old toddler. "Happy," Archie repeated. "New," the duke and duchess said. "New… Year," the toddler replied, giggling.



Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to extend their deal with the royal family to continue as non-working members in California, or the ‘Megxit deal’, The Sun reported on December 27 citing its sources. Following the couple’s deals with Netflix and Spotify, sources of the media outlet have reportedly said that their roles remain on the negotiating table in the family as they seek a more permanent agreement after they exited the royal family in January this year. However, their 12-month ‘royal exit deal’ with the Buckingham Palace is set to expire on March 31, 2021.

As per the report, the couple is expected to negotiate their plans with the senior royals in January 2021 before Prince Harry travels to England on the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. The sources of the media outlet also said that the talks are said to be “less confrontational” than the ones that had taken place during the family's Sandringham summit in January 2020. Moreover, both Harry and Meghan are reportedly prioritising to keep tier royal patronages.

