'Singh Is King': Netizens Cheer As Kid Breaks Into Dance During First Lady's School Visit

First Lady of US Melania Trump on February 25, visited the Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura to attend the 'Happiness Class' programme and it was an impromptu dance performance by a little student that took the internet by storm. The student, all of a sudden, broke into some incredible dance moves while watching the performance. In the video, Melania could also be seen turning towards the student while the little boy can be seen pulling off some wonderful bhangra moves.

#WATCH Delhi: First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump watches a dance performance by students at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura. pic.twitter.com/dBCuTzvymF — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

The little boy has left the internet users impressed. The video shared by ANI has also received almost one lakh views and around 5,000 likes. Several Twitter users have also posted heartwarming comments for the boy's impromptu dance routine. One user also wrote, “That's kid energy!! I love him”.

Those kids are hyped!! So cute. 🥰🥰 — Kate Schmidt (@330_schmidt) February 25, 2020

That sardar boy 🔥🔥🔥. Perfection — Ankit (@ankitvdsi) February 25, 2020

Sabbash sher ...singh is really king — Mishra ji🇮🇳 (@amitmishra420) February 25, 2020

Chotta Pyara Sardar 😍 — Nandini Idnani (@idnani_nandini) February 25, 2020

sardar ji tussi chaa gaye Ho — Surya. Thakur (@Surya87392467) February 25, 2020

Happiness curriculum of AAP government

The AAP government introduced the 'Happiness Class' in the curriculum in 2018. Earlier, an education department official of the Delhi government said that the aim of the class was to inculcate the skill of critical thinking and inquiry among the students. Announcing the curriculum earlier, Sisodia had said, "The curriculum will include meditation, moral values, and mental exercises and its core idea is to produce “sarvagun sampann” (versatile) “professionals and human beings who could serve the society with happiness. After ten years or more, these children will become professionals like doctors and engineers filled with happiness and serve society.”

