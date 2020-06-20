Netizens Call Trump's Tulsa Rally 'Coronapalooza' After Court Allows Mass Gathering

US President Donald Trump is going to hold a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20, which is going to be one of his first major rallies ahead of the upcoming presidential elections in November. The United States Supreme Court gave permission to hold the rally after it was legally challenged to stop over the fear of coronavirus spread that could be triggered by the mass gathering. Netizens, however, are not letting go of Trump for what they believe is a stupid idea to hold a rally amidst the pandemic. Netizens are calling his Tulsa rally 'coronapalooza' and the attendees are being dubbed 'COVIDIOT', which of course is not a new word to use, but a perfect one to describe those ignoring all social distancing guidelines.

According to Trump's re-election campaign website, those who will be attending the rally have been asked to sign a waiver that reads they won't be able to sue if they contract COVID-19 at the rally. Trump's rally which is scheduled to take place on June 20 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time inside BOK Center is garnering all the bad attention for two reasons. One, obvious is that people are not considering it safe to hold a mass gathering of about 19,000 people at a time when the country is the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the entire world. Second, the rally is being held in Tusla, Oklahoma, where nearly 90 years ago in 1929, white supremacists killed over 300 African-Americans in what is known as one of the worst racial killings in the history of the United States.

Have fun at #Coronapalooza y’all! 👋🏻 be sure to buy your commemorative coin #TrumpRallyTulsa pic.twitter.com/MBIcvdWOoS — Janet (@jclfjanet) June 20, 2020

Welcome to #Coronapalooza , come for the rally leave with COVID-19



At least the protestors believe in COVID and wear masks. (Even though that got them called Antifa) pic.twitter.com/FjaxVCzWLW — Wendy Groves (@animetvgirl) June 20, 2020

I believe @BennettCartoons drew the perfect cartoon to summarize the story of Trump’s rally in Tulsa tomorrow. #coronapalooza pic.twitter.com/MJxuv2wDLI — Tokyo #VoteByMail 🗳️ (@DHStokyo) June 19, 2020

I’m confused. Are we calling it #coronapalooza or Covidchella? 🤔 — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) June 19, 2020

COVID-19 in US

According to reports, health experts believe that the rally could trigger another wave of coronavirus outbreak in Oklahoma state, which is already seeing an increase in the infection rate. According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, the United States has recorded over 2.2 million coronavirus cases so far, of which 1,19,112 people have lost their lives. New York remains the worst-hit region in the country with 31,015 deaths, followed by New Jersey with 12,902 deaths.

