Netizens Get Nostalgic After Guessing Their Childhood Game, Share Different Names For It

Social media is flooded with exciting quizzes and recently IPS Officer Dipanshu Kabra shared a similar #EveningQuiz which has left netizens nostalgic.

Social media platforms are flooded with exciting quizzes and recently IPS Officer Dipanshu Kabra took to Twitter to share a similar #EveningQuiz. Captioned #GuessTheName, Kabra shared a cartoon image of kids playing an outdoor game. In his Tweet, the IPS Officer wrote that the 70s, 80s and 90s kids must have played it. 

The tweet, shared on August 22, will surely leave netizens with a feeling of nostalgia. In the animated image, while one kid can be seen aiming a rock at a small stone pyramid, others can be seen standing and sitting around the seven-stone tower. Take a look at the post;

Netizens say they ‘miss’ their childhood 

Since shared, the Twitter post has garnered over 800 likes. With several comments, while some internet users tried to guess the game, others wrote that they ‘miss’ their childhood. One user said, “In Bihar, it’s known as pitto. I have played it once or twice only, but I like this game very much”. Another added, “Yes sir old memories those were the golden days”. “In Bangalore, it’s called Lagori! It was fun, and I still play with my child as well,” added third. 

