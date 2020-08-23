Netizens Get Nostalgic After Guessing Their Childhood Game, Share Different Names For It

Social media platforms are flooded with exciting quizzes and recently IPS Officer Dipanshu Kabra took to Twitter to share a similar #EveningQuiz. Captioned #GuessTheName, Kabra shared a cartoon image of kids playing an outdoor game. In his Tweet, the IPS Officer wrote that the 70s, 80s and 90s kids must have played it.

The tweet, shared on August 22, will surely leave netizens with a feeling of nostalgia. In the animated image, while one kid can be seen aiming a rock at a small stone pyramid, others can be seen standing and sitting around the seven-stone tower. Take a look at the post;

#EveningQuiz #GuessTheName of this Game?



70s 80s & 90s Kids must have played it. pic.twitter.com/aa2kxb93qK — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) August 22, 2020

Netizens say they ‘miss’ their childhood

Since shared, the Twitter post has garnered over 800 likes. With several comments, while some internet users tried to guess the game, others wrote that they ‘miss’ their childhood. One user said, “In Bihar, it’s known as pitto. I have played it once or twice only, but I like this game very much”. Another added, “Yes sir old memories those were the golden days”. “In Bangalore, it’s called Lagori! It was fun, and I still play with my child as well,” added third.

Ohh kya khel hotey they kitni activity hoti thi ab bachon ko bade shahro mein hum vanchit rakhtey hain kitney privileges so jinhe hjm taken for granted lete the ... PITHU kahtey hum saat pathar ya gitti se khela jata hai — Indian (@indiannproud) August 23, 2020

7 stones big to small and a ball to hit n run 🏃‍♀️ , 2 teams .. one who throws distracts the member not to set them back .. isn’t this fun game .. our kids playing sir now also .. — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) August 22, 2020

Pittul. Stones and soft ball. We used to make ball with socks stuffed with paper, polythene etc. — Nishad Leelaram (@ramnishad23) August 22, 2020

It was a very popular game in Odisha in between 60s to 90s. Even in the remote areas it was quite popular amidst the children. I really miss those days. 🙏 — Santimoy Biswas 🇮🇳 (@muna_biswas) August 22, 2020

We call it Pittu , regional name in Dhanbad , jharkhand — Ranjit Chakraborty (@ranacha1) August 22, 2020

पिठ्ठूल litreally it was one of the best game we played in our childhood — Dev Patil (@MR_DEVPATILJII) August 23, 2020

