Kim Jong-un Issues Tearful Apology, Netizens Say 'better At Faking Empathy Than Trump'

As North Korean leader Kim Jong-un became emotional and shed tears while speaking at the military parade, several internet users took to Twitter and called his rare apology an ‘Oscar-winning performance’. Kim spoke on October 10 to mark the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ party. He removed his glasses and wiped his tears while issuing an apology to his fellow countrymen for the woes they had to suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Kim said that his countrymen placed immense trust in him but he failed to live up to the expectations, Twitter users said that the North Korean leader being emotional is ‘obviously a facade’. Some netizens shared ‘wild theories’ and others said that he should have shed a tear for the ‘countless’ citizens who were ‘crushed’ by his severe repression. One user also compared Kim to Trump and wrote, “Holy sh*t Kim Jong Un has shown more compassion for citizens that have died from COVID than Trump”.

The fact that some of y'all actually feel that Kim Jong Un is "compassionate and caring leader" just proves that the emotional tactics he do in his speech works. Let's forget all about other evil shit he's done and be emotional about his speech that's obviously a facade. — FyQ 🍥 (@afiqhidayat1) October 13, 2020

Is Trump going to think less of #KimJongUn after the tears #NorthKorea’s dictator has shed and the forgiveness he has sought? America’s supreme is incapable of humility, however affected. Perhaps Kim could teach him a thing or two about touching hearts https://t.co/hPcgp4ollM — Yoav Karny (@YoavKarny) October 13, 2020

READ: Teary-eyed Kim Jong Un Issues Rare Apology To North Koreans Over 'failing' To Protect Them

Here's a wild theory: this is an actor, the real Kim Jong Un is already dead. This is staged for the military to declare him weak, kill him and place his sister "in charge" while the generals run the show.#speculation only.

Don't sue me lolz https://t.co/SoWUcNehyz — MB_SevenTwo (@Tim_HoeRivers) October 13, 2020

It's not just the pandemic and the sanctions. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un should have shed a tear as well for the countless citizens crushed by his extraordinarily severe repression. https://t.co/UuBTaIx1Jw pic.twitter.com/HG2in5H6Gk — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) October 13, 2020

Who knew that Kim Jong Un would turn out to be better at faking empathy than Donald Trump? Does that make him more or less sociopathic? https://t.co/bwaR7AwZm3 — JaneDoeMD (@Caerage) October 13, 2020

READ: Kim Jong Un Watches New Mass Games

Oscar winning performance by Kim Jong Un 👏👏 — Prajna (@Prajna32003518) October 13, 2020

2020 keeps on giving surprises. Kim Jong Un crying and apologizing?!?! https://t.co/2NmKR8vwc3 — Iskandar Putra 🇲🇾 (@iskandarputra_) October 13, 2020

READ: WATCH: North Korean Citizens Make Mass 'waves' As Kim Jong Un Parades Gigantic Missile

Kim issues apology

Meanwhile, Kim in his speech sent out good wishes to the people affected by COVID-19 all over the world and expressed the desire to improve relations with South Korea while avoiding any direct reference with the US. He said, “I also send this warm wish of mine to our dear fellow countrymen in the south and hope that this health crisis would come to an end as early as possible and the day would come when the north and south take each other's hand again”. Kim shedding tear is seen as a sign of mounting pressure on his regime by the experts according to international media. Reportedly most people in the audience also had tears rolling down their faces.

However, he issued a warning that he would fully mobilise his nuclear force if threatened. During the military parade, Kim also unveiled what appeared to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile. The military parade witnessed the showcasing of heavy artillery tanks, armoured vehicles, rocket launchers and a broad range of ballistic missiles.

READ: 'North Korea Recorded No Cases Of COVID-19', Claims Kim Jong Un At Military Parade

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.