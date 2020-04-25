Netizens Share Their Failed Cooking Experiences To Cheer 9-year-old Who Messed Up Her Dish

A tweet by an acclaimed author and a mother of four has gone viral on the internet after she asked netizens to share stories of when their cooking went wrong as her 9-year-old was heartbroken for “messing it up”. The post garnered over 11k likes instantly and received heart-warming reactions from the well-wishers who shared their disastrous cooking stories in the thread to cheer Shannon Hale’s daughter up.

Not satisfied with the dish, Hale said on Twitter that her daughter was “in tears” and gave up on her dream of being a baker, but she wanted to let her young girl know that “mistakes happen”. And not being able to bake proficiently like an expert once, does not mean she cannot be a baker, Hale said. She then asked bakers from across the world to share a story to inspire her kid to try again, and explain to her that even experts made mistakes and it was a major learning experience. The bakers worldwide perched on Hale’s post and asked her to tell her daughter that “the only way to teach yourself to bake is to mess up along the way”.

My 9yo is in tears because she tried to bake something new and messed up. She thinks this means she can’t be a baker now. Would any bakers out there care to share times you messed up? — Shannon Hale (@haleshannon) April 19, 2020

'If you're not failing, you aren't learning'

In the thread, people shared uplifting stories to brighten up the mood of the young girl. “When I was 11 I tried to make fudge on my own. Burned it badly, scorched the pot. I tried to scrape it out but it was SO STUCK. I was so mortified I buried it in the backyard—pot and all. That's right. I buried the pot”, wrote a Twitter user. “My stepdaughter made a b-day cake for me, it was terrible and she was sad, I said, maybe you forgot the baking soda so you should just try again. She did, it was perfect and she ended up being a professional cook and a great baker, “wrote a mother encouraging the girl to try again. Several such comments are worth reading for anybody who tried their hands at a new activity amid the lockdown and failed and minutely thought of giving up.

Oh my god...I don’t have any pics on me, but tell her I used to OWN a bakery, and still would occasionally mess things up. Including whole cakes, and whole trays of macaron shells. It happens! — Louisa 🌈👭 (@LouisatheLast) April 19, 2020

1/2 I'd been baking bread for years and decided to make bagels. I meticulously followed the recipe, including the part where you boil the bagels before baking. I boiled them too long. They sank to the bottom of the pot. Even AFTER baking, they looked like raisins. — Sarah McGuire (@fireplusalgebra) April 19, 2020

I’ve been a baker for over 25 years and I still mess up all the time! The only way you can learn a new baking technique is by making mistakes. It took me a year to learn how to make creme anglaise without scrambling the eggs! And remember-the mistakes are still usually delicious — Louise Miller 🐐 (@louisethebaker) April 21, 2020

One time when I was in my early teens, I was making my mom's favorite strawberry cake for her birthday.



Forgot the eggs.



Have you ever seen what happens when you put a cake in the oven w/ no eggs? Batter bubbles up & goes aaaaalllll over the floor of the oven. 😱 I felt so bad! — LFV (@vickifarmer) April 19, 2020

I once used apple cider vinegar instead of apple cider in a gingerbread cake. It was awful but my chickens ate it. — Angela J Reynolds (@annavalley) April 19, 2020

Oh goodness. There was the time I followed a recipe and ended up with, instead of a loaf of bread, a way-too-salty-to-eat "cracker" type thing. It was awful. I still bake *excellent* bread, though. Everyone has these stories! — Heather (@ErrantDreams) April 19, 2020

I tried 3 loaves of sourdough before I got an edible one! And that has just been since quarantine — victoriaying (@victoriaying) April 19, 2020

My figure skating coach used to say to me, “if you’re not falling, you’re not learning.” Works for just about anything. — Tara Lazar (@taralazar) April 20, 2020

