Netizens Share Their Failed Cooking Experiences To Cheer 9-year-old Who Messed Up Her Dish

Hale told netizens that her daughter was “in tears” and gave up on her dream to be a baker, but she wanted to let her younger girl know that “mistakes happen".

A tweet by an acclaimed author and a mother of four has gone viral on the internet after she asked netizens to share stories of when their cooking went wrong as her 9-year-old was heartbroken for “messing it up”. The post garnered over 11k likes instantly and received heart-warming reactions from the well-wishers who shared their disastrous cooking stories in the thread to cheer Shannon Hale’s daughter up. 

Not satisfied with the dish, Hale said on Twitter that her daughter was “in tears” and gave up on her dream of being a baker, but she wanted to let her young girl know that “mistakes happen”. And not being able to bake proficiently like an expert once, does not mean she cannot be a baker, Hale said. She then asked bakers from across the world to share a story to inspire her kid to try again, and explain to her that even experts made mistakes and it was a major learning experience. The bakers worldwide perched on Hale’s post and asked her to tell her daughter that “the only way to teach yourself to bake is to mess up along the way”.  

'If you're not failing, you aren't learning'

In the thread, people shared uplifting stories to brighten up the mood of the young girl. “When I was 11 I tried to make fudge on my own. Burned it badly, scorched the pot. I tried to scrape it out but it was SO STUCK. I was so mortified I buried it in the backyard—pot and all. That's right. I buried the pot”, wrote a Twitter user. “My stepdaughter made a b-day cake for me, it was terrible and she was sad, I said, maybe you forgot the baking soda so you should just try again. She did, it was perfect and she ended up being a professional cook and a great baker, “wrote a mother encouraging the girl to try again. Several such comments are worth reading for anybody who tried their hands at a new activity amid the lockdown and failed and minutely thought of giving up. 

