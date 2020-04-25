Video: Wild Boars Roam Freely On Streets As Humans Stay Home Amid Lockdown

As people remain under confinement during the COVID-19 lockdown, animals have wriggled out of their habitats exploring and travelling the empty roads and parks due to reduced human activity. In one such video shared by the Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, a drove of baby swine was seen meandering carefree on the vacant streets accompanied by wild adult pigs, however, it isn’t ascertained whether for food or leisure. Susanta wrote in the caption that while the humans are in the lockdown, the wild boars were on the lookout.

Humans in lockdown...

Wild boars on look out😊 pic.twitter.com/oJ78UFQxa5 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 25, 2020

Users amused

With over 3.5k views, the 11-second clip was liked by over 365 viewers, as people were rendered shocked and amused at the same time. While some called the bunch of little wild pigs “baby pumbas”, the others agreed that the world was indeed theirs to rule at this time. “Kind of fair; humans are the intruders! We have pushed into their lands and pushed them out,” wrote a Twitter user. “Leopards must also be on a lookout for a good snack,” joked the second. “Babies day out,” wrote the third while making a laughter emoji on the video.

It is there world we humans are just guest — soumendu ソウメンドゥ (@dasoumendu) April 25, 2020

Whether we need to control this population really?? There should be a law to allow controlled culling of this species, else the agricultural activity in near hill areas is bound to stop. — Tijo (@Tijo_Kozhikode) April 25, 2020

A large pariwar really 😊 — ncsukumar (@ncsukumar1) April 25, 2020

Lucky for them Obelix is confined indoors — নীলাঞ্জন | Nilanjan | The Dogfather (@MyMove) April 25, 2020

Lots of PUMBA 🤗🤗 — सुनील (@sunilfois) April 25, 2020

On the survey of the city. Whether our killers are alive or not?🤔 — Emesskay (@esskayem08) April 25, 2020

The coronavirus home confinement measures have been imposed to stem the transmission of the COVID-19 disease. And while that has the metropolis devoid of humans, the animal sightings are quite a routine in the cities, with even wild animals spotted every now and then.

