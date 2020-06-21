SolarEclipse2020: Netizens Share Hilarious Memes About Superstitions And Myths

As the Solar Eclipse, also known as ‘Surya Grahan’, is being witnessed by the entire world, several internet users took to Twitter to share hilarious memes. The solar eclipse 2020 is considered to be special this year as it will fall on the same day as the summer solstice which is the longest day of the year, after which the days begin waning again. This 'Annular Solar Eclipse' is also being termed as the 'ring of fire’.

From not seeing the eclipse with the naked eye to eating before the eclipse starts, #SolarEclipse2020 is trending on Twitter. Here are some of the most hilarious memes to express how the millennial kids feel about the superstitions and myths around the eclipse.

Mom : Don't see #solareclipse with naked eye.

Meanwhile Me : pic.twitter.com/BEfh4S0ufw — Thirsty Rajasthani (@droll_maymer) June 20, 2020

Nobody



People looking at clock today while eating in the morning pic.twitter.com/hQ2PKZFk7Q — Yogi Bear (@Yogic78) June 21, 2020

Me and my Boys Waiting for Solar Eclipse be like 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/sHwDiSTGFw — Ravi_Verma (@imrv_attituder) June 21, 2020

Mom feeding me before #solareclipse starts : pic.twitter.com/60Ksxo8yUj — s н ΞЯ ʟ ๏ c к 🍁 (@QuirkyHumour) June 21, 2020

Me eating food secretly during the solar eclipse*



Yamraaj : #SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/kPIbHqkmoK — mahima kanojia (@Dukhi_aaatmaa) June 21, 2020

When u are opening door for going out during #SolarEclipse2020

Indians moms be like:-#solareclipse pic.twitter.com/9j3IwHzUW4 — ARIHANT JAIN (@Arihant0121) June 21, 2020

When I eat food during #solareclipse by mistake



Family members: pic.twitter.com/akVWovceJN — Shivam Khaitan💞 (@D_NameIsEnough) June 21, 2020

When my mom caught me eating food during #solareclipse

Mom to me : pic.twitter.com/awUtVLOtJn — Shivangi Choudhary (@Shivangi_321) June 21, 2020

When I sneak into the kitchen and start eating during #solareclipse



Le me: pic.twitter.com/3S3CCZhkRl — Kiddooo (@kiddo241) June 21, 2020

The eclipse began at 9:15am and will end at 3:04pm. A solar eclipse- occurs at the time when Moon comes in between the earth and the sun. It obstructs the rays of the Sun from reaching the Earth. Thus, when the eclipse occurs, the Earth goes dark for that time. However, as the Moon is smaller in size than the Sun, it forms a ring of light when it comes in front of the Moon - depending on the extent of the solar eclipse which is generally depending on where one watches it from.

