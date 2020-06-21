Can We Eat During Solar Eclipse? Everything To Know About Consuming Food During Eclipse

India will be witnessing the total annual eclipse on June 21, 2020. The eclipse is caused due to a unique alignment of the sun, the moon, and the planet earth. Such an alignment causes the moon to block the sun's rays, thereby casting a shadow on the earth. The June 2020 solar eclipse is an annual solar eclipse. For anyone who is curious, there can be a ring of fire seen around the moon which creates a stunning visual of the celestial bodies. Even though the solar eclipse is not clearly visible from all places on earth, its effects are significant. Also, during this time, many questions arise regarding the consumption of food and cooking during a solar eclipse. Here is everything you need to know about eating during a solar eclipse-

Also Read | June Eclipse Season 2020: Earth To Witness Annular Solar Eclipse & Another Lunar Eclipse

Can we eat during solar eclipse?

The solar eclipse timings of June 2020 is likely to be between 9:15 am to 3:15 pm. During the time, people might face digestive issues as per Dr Priyanka Sampat who is a doctor at Birla Ayurveda. The main reason is due to the absence of sunlight which naturally keeps harmful bacteria at bay with the help of the heat. During the time of the eclipse, healthy, physically and mentally stable people can fast, which is an individual choice.

Also Read | Annular Solar Eclipse June 2020: Date, Timings, Effects, And Where To Watch

Why not to eat during a solar eclipse and what can be eaten?

According to The Boston Medical and Surgical Journal, Volumes 27-28, under the study 'Effects of Solar Eclipse' people must not have food starting from two hours before the eclipse. Because there is no sunlight, the number of bacteria might increase and be active. This results in changing the nutrition value of the food item. The study also suggests that cooking during time can be avoided as well for the very reason. However, people with pre-existing medical conditions can cook beforehand and not fast. An interview of doctor Dr Mithali Madhusmita reveal that people who are unwell should eat sattvik food during eclipse. Even consuming nuts are suggested for people with vulnerable conditions as per the doctor.

Avoid eating proteins like meat, dairy and fermented products-

Also Read | COVID-19: Chennai-based Scientist Believes Solar Eclipse Is Linked To Pandemic

Also Read | Solar Eclipse 2020 To Take Place On June 21 And Will Be Visible From Parts Of North India

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports and available online interviews of experts. Therefore, the website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the facts. The opinions expressed are cited from these sources and Republic World does not support any sort of superstition attached to eclipses and other lunar/solar events.