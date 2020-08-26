Women's Equality Day: Netizens Share Inspiring Thoughts To Celebrate 'heroes'

In a bid to celebrate Women’s Equality Day on August 26, several internet users took to Twitter to share inspiring quotes, poems and thoughts. The day is celebrated in the United States to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the nineteenth Amendment to the Constitution that granted women the right to vote. This year makes #WomenEqualityDay more special as the year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution.
While one internet user shared an inspiring poem, another wrote, “A woman is human. She isn’t better, wiser, stronger, more intelligent, more creative, more responsible than a man. Likewise, she is never less #WomenEqualityDay”. A third user said, “A society will progress only if the gender equilibrium is maintained. So, on the occasion of Women’s Equality Day, let’s create an environment that’s free from gender biases and contribute towards women empowerment”. “If any woman expected to do the same work as men. We must teach them same things #WomenEqualityDay,” added another.
Has our society really given a thought to what Equality means?— Roopali (@RoopsSaxena) August 26, 2020
Though women are making a mark for themselves in every field, the idea of equal rights & freedom is far from reality!
My poem highlights #Femalefoeticide
Right to be born - Equality starts here!#WomenEqualityDay pic.twitter.com/ry9YZ7SgTk
"Yes, I am wise— Sulagna Chakraborty (@SulagnaChakra20) August 26, 2020
But it's wisdom born of pain
Yes, I've paid the price
But look how much I've gained....."#WomenEqualityDay #WomensEqualityDay pic.twitter.com/Nt70wDkutm
Violence against women is not cutural, It's Criminal.— Angel (@ItsVinidoll) August 26, 2020
Equality cannot come Eventually,
It's something we must fight for Now #WomenEqualityDay pic.twitter.com/RsC5XsV93v
I can so proudly say— पवन OS तोमर🇮🇳 (@PawanOSTomar) August 26, 2020
that my mother, my wife,
my sister's and every women
Friend in my life are real heroes.
The debate on women
equality is of no point now,
as women are the real powerhouse of our nation🇮🇳#WomenEqualityDay@cutypie3399 @diptisingh7812 @RManu_1@BeenaPP1
“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” – Eleanor Roosevelt . #WomenEqualityDay @unwomenindia pic.twitter.com/nnpM1XTuTD— Sanjay Rajak (@__The_Sanjay__) August 26, 2020
U aren't bossy girl,— भavya राwat (@rawat_avya) August 26, 2020
U have leadership quality.#WomenEqualityDay pic.twitter.com/9I9iAh4kb8
On Women's Equality Day, we would like to make society a safer and better place for women. Celebrating equality every day and empowers women leaders to grow and succeed in having a Zindagi truly Unlimited.— Vidya Pomedkar (@VidyaPomedkar) August 26, 2020
#WomenEqualityDay#HappyWomenEqualityDay #EachforEqual #Womenempowerment pic.twitter.com/Ze0pdrGJI0
Women are no less than men, and this comparison will stop one day where we address each other as people be it work, household or anything else. #WomensEqualityDay #WomensEquality #WomenEqualityDay pic.twitter.com/BQI9fCvD6q— Naeema (@Naeema60630628) August 26, 2020
"Human rights are women's rights, and women's rights are human rights." - @HillaryClinton #WomenEqualityDay #aniketshares pic.twitter.com/33rjlZvBJd— Aniket Das (@thisisaniketdas) August 26, 2020
There is no limit— Anishachoudhary (@choudharyanu446) August 26, 2020
To what we
As woman can
Accomplish#WomenEqualityDay pic.twitter.com/m8PiEPi6YY
#WomensEqualityDay— Aafreen Ashraf🦋 (@snowy_secrets04) August 26, 2020
How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes!
It is time that we all see gender as a spectrum instead of two sets of opposing ideals
Gender equality is a goal in itself to be achieved!#WomenEqualityDay
