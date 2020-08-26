Last Updated:

Women's Equality Day: Netizens Share Inspiring Thoughts To Celebrate 'heroes'

This year makes Women's Equality Day more special as the year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Women's Equality Day

In a bid to celebrate Women’s Equality Day on August 26, several internet users took to Twitter to share inspiring quotes, poems and thoughts. The day is celebrated in the United States to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the nineteenth Amendment to the Constitution that granted women the right to vote. This year makes #WomenEqualityDay more special as the year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution. 

While one internet user shared an inspiring poem, another wrote, “A woman is human. She isn’t better, wiser, stronger, more intelligent, more creative, more responsible than a man. Likewise, she is never less #WomenEqualityDay”. A third user said, “A society will progress only if the gender equilibrium is maintained. So, on the occasion of Women’s Equality Day, let’s create an environment that’s free from gender biases and contribute towards women empowerment”. “If any woman expected to do the same work as men. We must teach them same things #WomenEqualityDay,” added another. 

READ: ITC Vivel Presents ‘Voice Of Art’; Says 'Ab Samjhauta Nahin' On Gender Equality Day

Netizens celebrate #WomenEqualityDay

On the occasion of Women’s Equality Day 2020, here are some of the most trending tweets to commemorate the day;

READ:  Women's Equality Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Celebrate The Day

READ: "Gender Equality Must Form The Core Of Post-COVID Economic Development": ILO

READ: Andhra Pradesh Govt To Provide House Sites Worth Rs 22,000 Crores To 30 Lakh Women

READ: 'Gender Equality With A Simple Idea- The Signals Now Have Women Too': Aaditya Thackeray

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND