Women's Equality Day: Netizens Share Inspiring Thoughts To Celebrate 'heroes'

In a bid to celebrate Women’s Equality Day on August 26, several internet users took to Twitter to share inspiring quotes, poems and thoughts. The day is celebrated in the United States to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the nineteenth Amendment to the Constitution that granted women the right to vote. This year makes #WomenEqualityDay more special as the year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution.

While one internet user shared an inspiring poem, another wrote, “A woman is human. She isn’t better, wiser, stronger, more intelligent, more creative, more responsible than a man. Likewise, she is never less #WomenEqualityDay”. A third user said, “A society will progress only if the gender equilibrium is maintained. So, on the occasion of Women’s Equality Day, let’s create an environment that’s free from gender biases and contribute towards women empowerment”. “If any woman expected to do the same work as men. We must teach them same things #WomenEqualityDay,” added another.

Netizens celebrate #WomenEqualityDay

On the occasion of Women’s Equality Day 2020, here are some of the most trending tweets to commemorate the day;

Has our society really given a thought to what Equality means?

Though women are making a mark for themselves in every field, the idea of equal rights & freedom is far from reality!

My poem highlights #Femalefoeticide

Right to be born - Equality starts here!#WomenEqualityDay pic.twitter.com/ry9YZ7SgTk — Roopali (@RoopsSaxena) August 26, 2020

"Yes, I am wise

But it's wisdom born of pain

Yes, I've paid the price

But look how much I've gained....."#WomenEqualityDay #WomensEqualityDay pic.twitter.com/Nt70wDkutm — Sulagna Chakraborty (@SulagnaChakra20) August 26, 2020

Violence against women is not cutural, It's Criminal.

Equality cannot come Eventually,

It's something we must fight for Now #WomenEqualityDay pic.twitter.com/RsC5XsV93v — Angel (@ItsVinidoll) August 26, 2020

I can so proudly say

that my mother, my wife,

my sister's and every women

Friend in my life are real heroes.



The debate on women

equality is of no point now,

as women are the real powerhouse of our nation🇮🇳#WomenEqualityDay@cutypie3399 @diptisingh7812 @RManu_1@BeenaPP1 — पवन OS तोमर🇮🇳 (@PawanOSTomar) August 26, 2020

“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” – Eleanor Roosevelt . #WomenEqualityDay @unwomenindia pic.twitter.com/nnpM1XTuTD — Sanjay Rajak (@__The_Sanjay__) August 26, 2020

On Women's Equality Day, we would like to make society a safer and better place for women. Celebrating equality every day and empowers women leaders to grow and succeed in having a Zindagi truly Unlimited.

#WomenEqualityDay#HappyWomenEqualityDay #EachforEqual #Womenempowerment pic.twitter.com/Ze0pdrGJI0 — Vidya Pomedkar (@VidyaPomedkar) August 26, 2020

Women are no less than men, and this comparison will stop one day where we address each other as people be it work, household or anything else. #WomensEqualityDay #WomensEquality #WomenEqualityDay pic.twitter.com/BQI9fCvD6q — Naeema (@Naeema60630628) August 26, 2020

There is no limit

To what we

As woman can

Accomplish#WomenEqualityDay pic.twitter.com/m8PiEPi6YY — Anishachoudhary (@choudharyanu446) August 26, 2020

#WomensEqualityDay

How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes!

It is time that we all see gender as a spectrum instead of two sets of opposing ideals

Gender equality is a goal in itself to be achieved!#WomenEqualityDay — Aafreen Ashraf🦋 (@snowy_secrets04) August 26, 2020

