Women's Equality Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Celebrate The Day

Women’s equality day 2020 will be celebrated in the United States on August 26, 2020. It was on this day in 1920 that the US was given the right to vote. The United States constitution adopted the nineteenth amendment on this day which gave the women a right to vote.

The amendment prohibits the states and the federal government to deny the right to vote on the basis of gender. Women’s equality day 2020 can be celebrated by wishing the women in one’s life with women's equality day quotes, wishes, and messages. On the occasion of women's equality day 2020, here are some of the best women's equality day quotes to commemorate the day.

Women's equality day quotes

“We must reject not only the stereotypes that others hold of us but also the stereotypes that we hold of ourselves.” â€• Shirley Chisholm

“No person is your friend who demands your silence, or denies your right to grow.” â€• Alice Walker

“We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back.” â€• Malala Yousafzai

“I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own.” â€• Audre Lorde

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made... It shouldn't be that women are the exception.” â€• Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous.” â€• Michelle Obama

Women's equality day wishes

It is not easy being a woman. You have to keep fighting for your rights. You have to tell the world that you are no less. Warm wishes on Women's Equality Day 2020 to you.

Lucky are those, who are blessed with a feminine presence in their lives! Feel proud to be a woman. Happy Women's Equality Day 2020!

A woman can be anything she wants as long as she decides to never fear anyone. Cheers to all the strong women out there. Happy Women's Equality Day 2020.

Start this special Women's Equality Day with a promise to never undermine a woman and treat every woman with respect! Happy women's equality day 2020 to you all.

The important thing to follow is not to compete in a battle of genders but to achieve equilibrium. Happy women's equality day 2020.

Women's equality day messages