Last Updated:

'Gender Equality With A Simple Idea- The Signals Now Have Women Too': Aaditya Thackeray

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in G-North ward of Mumbai installed traffic signals showing woman symbol in the signal indicators to promote gender equality

Written By
Digital Desk
Aaditya Thackeray

In a small attempt to signify gender equality, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in G-North ward of Greater Mumbai has installed traffic signals showing woman symbol in the signal indicators. Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray brought attention to the development by taking to microblogging platform Twitter.

The Environment Minister thanked Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Assistant Commissioner of G-North ward Kiran Dighavkar and Mahim MLA Sada Sarvankar, BMC Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and local Corporator Vishakha Raut for the initiative.

READ | Maha CM Uddhav Breaks Silence On Criticism Against Mumbai Police In Sushant's Death Probe

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Writes To PM Modi, Requests Urgent Scan Of Whole Case

Applauding the initiative,netizens also praised the initiative, while some gave suggestions for improvement of law and order in the city. Some asked for more CCTVs in the city to improve law and order situation while others asked for solving flood problems in the city. One Twitter user asked the Shiv Sena scion 'when will Mumbai be like Shanghai'.

 (Image: PTI)

READ | 5 Stunning Expenses Sushant Singh Rajput Bore For Rhea Chakraborty Before His Demise

READ | Rhea Chakraborty Issues Statement From Undisclosed Location, Silent On FIR Against Her

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all