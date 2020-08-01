'Gender Equality With A Simple Idea- The Signals Now Have Women Too': Aaditya Thackeray

In a small attempt to signify gender equality, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in G-North ward of Greater Mumbai has installed traffic signals showing woman symbol in the signal indicators. Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray brought attention to the development by taking to microblogging platform Twitter.

If you’ve passed by Dadar, you’d see something that will make you feel proud. @mybmcWardGN is ensuring gender equality with a simple idea- the signals now have women too! pic.twitter.com/8X0vJR8hvQ — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 1, 2020

The Environment Minister thanked Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Assistant Commissioner of G-North ward Kiran Dighavkar and Mahim MLA Sada Sarvankar, BMC Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and local Corporator Vishakha Raut for the initiative.

Applauding the effort of @mybmcWardGN Assistant Commissioner @DighavkarKiran ji on this.

Thank you MLA @misadasarvankar ji, @mayor_mumbai @KishoriPednekar ji and MC Chahal ji for your support! — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 1, 2020

Applauding the initiative,netizens also praised the initiative, while some gave suggestions for improvement of law and order in the city. Some asked for more CCTVs in the city to improve law and order situation while others asked for solving flood problems in the city. One Twitter user asked the Shiv Sena scion 'when will Mumbai be like Shanghai'.

This is great initiative and moving from stereotypes gender signages .. — Swapnil M (@swapnilReal) August 1, 2020

Kudos to team. — pratikc08 (@TheFosal_one) August 1, 2020

For better road safety,law & order, please install maximum high resolution CCTVs at all important roads / traffic junctions, most useful please. — Girish Arora (@AroraGirish) August 1, 2020

Awesome!



We do need to work on big ideas like-



1) Converting "Pagdi (Tenement (aka 3rd Class Citizenry))" buildings to Ownership.

2) Solve flooding in City.

3) Eliminate Noise Pollution

4) Plant more trees.

5) Eradicate slums & poverty from slums

6) Transportation System — MP60 (@mparthasarthy60) August 1, 2020

When will mumbai be like Shanghai...world class city..now both bmc and state power r with Shivsena...@OfficeofUT @mybmc — Conscious Citizen (@consciousctzen) August 1, 2020

