AIIMS Entrance Exam 2020: Candidates To Get Centres Within State Amidst Pandemic?

According to media sources, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, June 8, 2020, urged the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and his mediation team to allow the candidates for the AIIMS Entrance Exam 2020 to get centres within the state to prevent the inter-state commuting for them due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Reportedly, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to Dr Harsh Vardhan regarding the same. The Kerala CM mentioned in the letter that he has learnt that the AIIMS Entrance Exam 2020 will soon be scheduled to be held on June 11, 2020.

Kerala CM requested Union Health Minister to allow candidates to select their own centres

Pinarayi Vijayan further wrote in his letter that many candidates from Kerala had opted for Thiruvananthapuram as the centre for their AIIMS Entrance Exam 2020 but have instead got centres in the state of Tamil Nadu. Keeping this in mind, the Kerala CM stated on the letter that given the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will not be safe for the candidates to travel inter-state for the AIIMS Entrance Exam 2020. Pinarayi Vijayan has also requested Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to direct his team in this matter so that they could the candidates for the AIIMS Entrance Exam 2020 can select their choice of centres amidst the pandemic.

Nurses and doctors who are working as frontline workers against the pandemic are restricted from appearing

According to media sources, the nurses and the doctors who are currently working as the frontline workers against the COVID-19 pandemic will be not allowed to appear in the AIIMS PG Entrance Exam. Reportedly, All India Institute of Medical Sciences has announced earlier that all the doctors and nurses who have come in contact with the COVID-19 patients will be restricted from appearing in the AIIMS PG Entrance Exam.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences conducts the AIIMS PG Entrance Exam every year wherein the syllabus ranges from MD, DM, MS, MCH courses as well as post-graduate nursing. According to media sources, one of the rules laid down by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences also states that the candidates who are likely to show the symptoms of the pandemic are also restricted from appearing on the AIIMS PG Entrance Exam.

