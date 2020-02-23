After IAS Officer's Post, Netizens Share Their Daily Commute In A Viral Trend #RoadToWork

A video shared by Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu has gone viral on Twitter and has started a new trend on the microblogging platform. In the video, Supriya Sahu has shown a beautiful route she takes to work every day as her car sneaks through the long winding roads, which reportedly is somewhere in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu. After Supriya shared the video with her followers, the post quickly gained attention and turned into a viral trend as people started sharing pictures and videos of their own commute.

Read: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan Spotted Shooting For Laal Singh Chaddha; BTS Pics Go Viral

#RoadToWork

According to Supriya Sahu's Twitter bio, she is currently posted in Tamil Nadu as Principal Secretary and CEO of the Tamil Nadu Tea Federation. She has also served as Director-General of Doordarshan and Vice President Asia Pacific Broadcast Union. Supriya shared the video on February 21, which has since garnered more than 2,00,000 views on Twitter and has been liked by over 7,000 users. People are using the hashtag #RoadToWork for sharing their own commute with some of them even posting hilarious pictures and videos of traffic logged roads.

Read: Viral Video Shows Mother Bear Chasing Away 2 Tigers In Ranthambore National Park; Watch

My Road to work 😊 Post yours #RoadToWork pic.twitter.com/uhpetAPw7c — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) February 21, 2020

Read: 'Malang': Was Kissing Disha Patani Awkward? Aditya Roy Kapur Answers; Reacts On Viral Pose

12k feet.. Road is a river of ice... pic.twitter.com/RDEODxfYXd — Colonel AD, SM (@simply_mixed_up) February 21, 2020

Ooty via loco Train 🚞 , beautiful scenic except few locations pic.twitter.com/bs2iqjMmdF — Raja Tadvai (@RajaTadvai) February 21, 2020

I'm sure you don't want to spoil the ethereal environment that you're in, by asking us to post urban roads :) — Navdeep Singh (@SinghNavdeep) February 21, 2020

Read: VIRAL: Pavan Varma & Sudhanshu Trivedi's Sher-shayari & Couplet Repartee On Arnab's Debate



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.