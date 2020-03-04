New Zealand Birds Have Cognitive Ability Just Like Humans: Study

Humans are known to adapt themselves to the rapid changes in the environment. They are also known to make decisions based on information, predictions and much more. But seems like it is just not just humans who have the ability to do so. A recent study has proved that the New Zealand birds which are known as Keas, also have the cognitive ability for the same.

As per reports, this is the very first time that a demonstration for a cognitive ability test has been made on species apart from an ape. This test was taken to understand the intelligence of wildlife animals. The New Zealand birds, Keas was known to be troublesome birds as they peck their beak through bags in search of food and slashing wipers off cars. These New Zealand birds were also reported to feast on sheep.

A recent study was held by a practising doctor, Amalia Bastos, and her colleagues at the University of Auckland to know the intelligence of the New Zealand birds. They took six New Zealand birds, Keas for the study from the wildlife reserve in New Zealand. It was then reported that the researchers taught the New Zealand birds that a black token was always found in tasty jars, while the orange token was not tasty compared to the black token.

Later when the researchers placed two big transparent containers near the New Zealand birds that contained black and orange token, the New Zealand birds went on to pick from the jar that had more black tokens than the orange. The experiment was further carried on with various ways of placing the token in front of the New Zealand birds to know if they have accomplished the study and it was reported that the New Zealand birds are capable of “true statistical inference.” Watch the video below.

