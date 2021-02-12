NHS Doctor Amir Khan Shares His Mother's Adorable Message, Netizens Find It 'relatable'

In an adorable incident, which has left netizens completely awestruck, author Amir Khan shared a message that his mother left while he was busy in surgery. According to the caption of the image, the doctor missed several calls from his ‘MamaKhan’, which forced his mother to leave a message with the receptionist. MamaKhan's message has now become viral on social media with netizens 'relating' to her message.

“Amir, your mum rang she says wear a coat if you go outside because it is snowing!! :)", read the shared message. The message garnered various responses on the social media platform. Mama Khan’s adorable message reminded many people of their own experiences and they shared it below in the comment section. Let’s have a look at the tweet by the NHS doctor.

I missed several calls from #MamaKhan as I’ve been busy in surgery



Then received this message from reception: pic.twitter.com/mWNzuKTP0m — Dr Amir Khan GP 💙 (@DrAmirKhanGP) February 9, 2021

Netizens recall their own experiences

Reminded of his own experience, one Twitter user wrote, "Married with 2 grown up children, still had to call my dad as soon as we came home from holiday to say we we're all safe and welll. When he passed away, the first time I came home from a holiday I instinctively went to the phone and remembered no one cares that I'm home". To this, one person replied, "My Dad always used to say just give us ‘two rings’ when you get home. Went back to when you could make a phone box call & speak quickly before you put the coin in". Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the image with their own captions. In the caption, one person wrote, "We love this! Once a mum, always a mum.....even when your baby is one of the best known GPs in the country@DrAmirKhanGP. Go Amir's mum!".

Got to love mum's.... https://t.co/e1b0Xczf8a — Billy Burks (@BillyBurks) February 11, 2021

Perfectly describes the relationship between my middle aged uncle and grandma. https://t.co/H6yys5t4Aj — Rehaan (@rehaansamdani) February 10, 2021

Only a mum would do that 💕 https://t.co/CuZTpfPnL3 — Sheena Kelly (@sheenakelly27) February 10, 2021

(Image Credits: Twitter/DrAmirKhanGP)

