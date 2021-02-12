Video: Guwahati Waiter's 'outstanding Performance' Wins Internet, Netizens Pour Love

A dance video of a waiter from Guwahati is garnering a lot of attention on social media since being shared by a Facebook user last week. The video of Surajit Tripura, a waiter at Guwahati's Absolute Barbecues restaurant, was shared by a Facebook user named Sonali Krishna on February 6. The video is now going viral on the social platform with netizens hailing the amazing dance skills of Tripura.

In the video, Surajit can be seen shaking the leg on the 'Girl I Need You' song from the movie Baaghi, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. Surajit performs the Lyrical form of dance in the video, a style that embodies various aspects of modern dance, acrobatics, jazz, etc, synchronised in a way that matches the lyrics of the song. The video has managed to collect more than 2,700 reactions on Facebook since being shared a few days ago.

"What is he doing in AB's? He should be in some reality tv shows like DID & all..what a talent," one individual commented, referring to Dance India Dance, a show which contributed to the rise of popular Indian dancer Raghav Juyal, who is known for his Lyrical dance style. "The boy indeed is very talented. .... wish him good luck for his better future," another user wrote.

In another viral dance video

Recently, a video of a young lady dancing in the middle of a field went viral. In the video, the young lady can be seen dancing to the very famous Bollywood song ‘Ghunghat Nahin Kholungi Saiya’ from the movie Mother India. The video garnered the attention of famous Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who took to Twitter to comment on the post, writing, "She is dancing so beautifully. There is so much talent waiting to be discovered".

लाजवाब, वाह! She is dancing so beautifully. There is so much talent waiting to be discovered. https://t.co/HZYFwVbj88 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 8, 2021

