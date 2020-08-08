Nigerian Boy Gets Scholarship From Dance School After Barefoot Ballet Video Goes Viral

A heartwarming video of a boy performing ballet barefoot in a rainy street has gone viral on social media. The video has been shared on the Instagram page called ‘leapofdanceacademy’.The page has 68.5K followers and is known for posting pictures of ballet dancers. In the video that they posted recently, the boy is seen illustrating beautiful ballet skills, leaving the netizens stunned. According to reports, the boy has received a scholarship from a dance school in New York.

Barefoot ballet impresses people

The video begins with showing the boy in the rain. Further, he twists and turns to perform a ballet routine. There is no music in the background, just the sound of rain. The video has more than 300K views. Highlighting details about the dance program, the video is captioned as, “FACTS ABOUT OUR PROGRAM. Behind those fanciful in class beauty and costumes are lots and lots of backstage hard work. With very little or no resources our kids are training to be the best they can. This is not to bring down anyone but to show their high level of dedication and commitments to our program. Who wouldn't be proud of them? What teacher wouldn't pray for students who shows/comes to class with so much desire to learn? Kids who are ready to dance with or without conditions. Imagine what more we could achieve if we have more? DMs for more information”.

Read: Kenyan Ballet Student Struggles In Slum With No Remote Class

Leaving the netizens in complete awe, the video has managed to gather numerous comments. While some say that he is natural, others say that he has the talent to dancelike male Bolshoi dancers. Being able to relate with him, one person said teh boy's dance reminded him of all that he wants to do in his life.

Read: Royal Ballet's Performers Hit The Streets Of London Dancing To 'Living In A Ghost Town'

Few days back, the story of another ballet student in Kenya went viral on the internet. With his ballet studio closed, the student found open spaces in Nairobi’s Kibera slum, spinning and jumping in his sneakers against a backdrop of crammed metal shacks. Half a million people live in Kibera, most with no running water. Many dream of a way to escape.

Read: Texas Bride's Little Brother Steals Her Thunder On D-day With Epic Dance Moves; Watch

Also Read: Anand Mahindra Shares 'most Dramatic' Video, Asks 'dance Of Anger Or Dance Of Joy?

(Image Credits: Instagram/LeapOfDanceAcademies)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.