Texas Bride's Little Brother Steals Her Thunder On D-day With Epic Dance Moves; Watch

Weddings usually see the bride, the groom and their shenanigans. However, in a recent viral video, it seems a bride's little brother stole his sister's thunder on her wedding day. In the video, he could be seen dancing his heart out with killer moves. Here's what it is about.

Bride's little brother steals the show with his dancing at the wedding

At a wedding, the bride's little brother got down to the beat of the song, Savage by Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce. The guests cheered for the little man. He moved swiftly to the song, not missing a beat.

Image credit: screenshot from the video

The 10-year-old twerked and grooved to the song while the delighted guests watched on. Many had their cameras and phones recording the killer dance moves of the boy. The video was shot at bride Ashleigh's wedding by her maid of honour, Taylor Gould. The latter posted it with a caption saying, "It's his wedding now, his sister just happened to get married at it".

Image credit: screenshot from the video

According to reports, the wedding took place in Texas this year, July 25. However, the video, which was posted on Saturday has received a total of two million views as of now. In the 15 second video, the little brother could be seen dancing to his hearts delight.

The guests cheered and held their hands up in celebration. Meanwhile, another little kid could also be seen jiggling his heart out in the background. But none seem to be able to steal the show from the bride's little brother. A snap of the dance was also posted on his Instagram account with the caption, "savage dance in the making ðŸ˜‰". Take a look:

Meanwhile, the song Savage by Megan Thee Stallion is a great party number. Popular singer, Beyonce also collaborated on the song. According to reports, Megan Thee Stallion was shot in both her feet during a rather mysterious incident. She was taken to the hospital and had to undergo a surgery. Fortunately, the bullets did not touch her bones.

Watch the video of Savage here:

