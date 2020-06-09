Royal Ballet's Performers Hit The Streets Of London Dancing To 'Living In A Ghost Town'

Several dancers from Britain’s Royal Ballet have come up with a short film wherein they performed in the deserted streets of the United Kingdom. A bunch of dancers are seen performing ballet to the sounds of the English rock band, The Rolling Stones in the film. The project was designed to highlight the plight of the arts and to raise awareness for the UK's arts industry during the global Coronavirus pandemic.

The Royal Ballet performs to music by The Rolling Stones in the streets of London

The Royal Ballet is an eminent classical ballet company, based at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, London. It is also the largest among the five majorly ballet companies of Great Britain, which was founded back in 1931. Recently, several soloists including Willian Bracewell and Reece Clarke among the many ballet performers hit the streets of London, donning trainers. All these dancers performed at various locations including sunlit pavements and shuttered entrances of some of London's biggest theatres of all time. The theatres which featured in the film include Shakespeare’s Globe, the Royal Albert Hall and the Royal Opera House.

The producers of the film, in a statement, said that they wanted to bring everyone's attention to a sector that is majorly threatened by “the unrelenting pressures of the global Covid-19 pandemic”.The film was both helmed and choreographed by Meaghan Grace Hinkis and Joanna DeFelice along with the partner of Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones' lead singer, Melanie Hamrick, who is also a ballet dancer. All the performers performed to The Rolling Stones latest single titled Living In A Ghost Town, which released on April 23, 2020.

The main aim of the project is to raise funds for 'Acting for Others'. It is a network comprising fourteen charities that provides both financial and emotional assistance and support for theatre workers. One of the performers, Willian Bracewell took to her Instagram handle to share the film and captioned it writing,

"Ghost Light



Until theatres in the UK can safely reopen, our artistic institutions need your help. Please consider a donation, and we hope you find inspiration through dance until the curtains rise again. "

Check out the video of The Royal Ballet's performers on 'Living In A Ghost Town' below:

