North Dakota Farmer's Incredible 'plough Art' In Support Of Biden, Harris Wins Internet

Raising the bar to showcase support for Democratic presidential and vice-presidential nominees, North Dakota farmer’s 'plough art' has taken internet by storm.

Raising the bar to showcase support for Democratic presidential and vice-presidential nominees, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, a North Dakota farmer’s 'plough art' has taken the internet by storm. Farmer and local rancher Peter Larson displayed two messages in his harvested soybean field. One for Biden-Harris administration and another for Democratic Governor Dr Shelley Lenz and lieutenant governor Ben Vig. 

As per reports, Peter arranged a flyover for the fields when the weather cleared up to reveal his support signs. His wife Patti Larson, daughters Sandra and Joanna reportedly had no idea about their father’s idea of posting the on-field message but took on Twitter to post the outcome. Since the images were posted on social media, it caught the attention of all Democrat supporters and netizens wrote, “this is awesome”. 

While speaking to KFYR network, Larson said, “I’ve been a lifelong Democrat, but this was the first time he shared his political views in his fields. It was his way to express support to the candidates and encourage others to step out and vote.”

Netizens called the farmer ‘wonderful’

From lauding the North Dakota farmer and Vig calling him ‘wonderful’ to saying that the support for Democrats in the upcoming US Elections is “heartwarming”, several internet users united to hail the 'Plow Art'. One of the Twitter users even said that that it was assuring to see that farmers in North Dakota realise that Republican contender and US President Donald Trump has harmed their community. Adding that “get rid” of the “con”, the Twitter user said it was time to get the United States “back from Russia”. 

