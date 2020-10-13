North Dakota Farmer's Incredible 'plough Art' In Support Of Biden, Harris Wins Internet

Raising the bar to showcase support for Democratic presidential and vice-presidential nominees, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, a North Dakota farmer’s 'plough art' has taken the internet by storm. Farmer and local rancher Peter Larson displayed two messages in his harvested soybean field. One for Biden-Harris administration and another for Democratic Governor Dr Shelley Lenz and lieutenant governor Ben Vig.

As per reports, Peter arranged a flyover for the fields when the weather cleared up to reveal his support signs. His wife Patti Larson, daughters Sandra and Joanna reportedly had no idea about their father’s idea of posting the on-field message but took on Twitter to post the outcome. Since the images were posted on social media, it caught the attention of all Democrat supporters and netizens wrote, “this is awesome”.

While speaking to KFYR network, Larson said, “I’ve been a lifelong Democrat, but this was the first time he shared his political views in his fields. It was his way to express support to the candidates and encourage others to step out and vote.”

Netizens called the farmer ‘wonderful’

From lauding the North Dakota farmer and Vig calling him ‘wonderful’ to saying that the support for Democrats in the upcoming US Elections is “heartwarming”, several internet users united to hail the 'Plow Art'. One of the Twitter users even said that that it was assuring to see that farmers in North Dakota realise that Republican contender and US President Donald Trump has harmed their community. Adding that “get rid” of the “con”, the Twitter user said it was time to get the United States “back from Russia”.

Some friends did AgArt, PlowArt, with 27 days to go https://t.co/7cNfBuUm7z — Ben Vig (@ben_vig) October 8, 2020

You are so wonderful for doing this, thank you for supporting me again this year. — Ben Vig (@ben_vig) October 8, 2020

Nice to see there are farmers out there who actually realize what Trump has REALLY done to them. Get rid of the Con, and lets take America back from the Russians. — legalweagle (@legalweagle) October 12, 2020

That is so awesome! As a farmer’s daughter, this warms my heart and gives me hope. 💙🇺🇸 — Just Me 🌊💙 👊🏻👊🏼👊🏽👊🏾👊🏿 (@JustJOlson1more) October 8, 2020

This is awesome! Thanks to you, your Dad, and to all our brothers and sisters out there in ND! God bless US all! — Truth Seeker (@MObagam) October 11, 2020

I absolutely love that! — clif stone (@clif_stone) October 13, 2020

@realDonaldTrump Trumps tariffs are bankrupting farmers. He can lie that China is paying but they know it's not true. They are supporting Biden. — Patty123 (@Patty123) October 12, 2020

