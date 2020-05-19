YouTuber Spindoctor Posts Video Of Work Done By Front-line COVID-19 Warriors, Watch

The COVID-19 crisis has almost brought the entire world to a standstill. During this pandemic, many people are working as a COVID-19 warrior. One such COVID-19 warrior is The Spindoctor. The Spindoctor is a popular DJ who is also a certified doctor. The Spindoctor is working as a proud COVID-19 warrior and he gave his fans behind the scenes look into the life of a COVID-19 warrior.

Also Read | Viral Video Of Marvin Vettori's Heated Hotel Lobby Dispute With Karl Roberson: Watch

The Spindoctor vlogs have showcased his life and travel as an artist, but for the first time, The Spindoctor has taken his fans to give a sneak peek to him being a doctor and a COVID-19 warrior. The latest vlog by the DJ is different from the usual The Spindoctor vlogs. in his latest vlog, he is exploring the hardships faced by frontline workers during this global health crisis.

Also Read | Aaj Hum Dandiya Khelenge Viral Video's Rib-tickling Humour Sends Netizens Into A Tizzy

See the viral video of The Spindoctor here

The Spindoctor begins his vlog by telling his fans that this video is going to be about him working as a doctor. The DJ is then seen getting ready for his work as a COVID-19 warrior in the affected area. The Spindoctor showed his fans the life of a doctor during this COVID-19 crisis and the challenges they face while serving the people. In his viral video, he concluded by telling everyone that the major problem the doctors and COVID-19 warriors have to face is the heat in the PPE gear.

The Spindoctor as a COVID-19 warrior

Also Read | This Viral Video Of An Adorable Toddler Chef Is Winning Over The Internet. Watch Here

About The Spindoctor

Sanjay Meriya who is often known as The Spindoctor is a leading Indian Turntablist, DJ, Music Producer. He is also a certified Doctor and that is why he took the challenge of working as a COVID-19 warrior. He has established himself as a frontrunner in the genre of hip-hop and he has officially remixed music for pop legends like Britney Spear and G-Easy. Sanjay Meriya AKA The Spindoctor has also performed alongside international rappers like Tyga. He often posts his vlogs about his life and travel on Youtube.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Confessed To Be 'husband Material' Way Back In 2018; Watch Viral Video

As the whole world is dealing with COVID-19 crisis, The Spindoctor stepped up to his role as a doctor. The DJ-doctor is now working with the BMC COVID-19 disaster cell in Mumbai as an on-field medical officer. He is dealing with patients who have come in contact with positive Coronavirus cases and/or who are symptomatic.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.