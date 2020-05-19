Video Shows Cat Bringing Down Painting From Wall, Watch What Happens Next

In a strange video that has emerged online shows a cat carefully examining a painting hung on the owner's wall before bringing it down. The video posted by u/Hosseh on Reddit shows a black-and-white feline standing on its back limb and looking at the painting intensely before bringing it down by placing its paws on top of the frame. It seems the cat was looking for some insect or fly when it mistakenly brought down the painting. The sudden fall of the painting startled the pet standing on its cat tree and made it lose its balance for a while.

The video has garnered 3,200 upvotes and over 81 comments since it was shared on the content rating and discussion website a day ago with the caption, “My cat this morning...”. A user named 'deathbygypsy' commented, "He has a look like 'why wasn't this mounted better, Gregg?', while another user wrote, "What’s s/he chasing? Mine’s been like this for the past few nights chasing geckos but without knocking pictures off the wall," to which the original poster replied, "I think it was a small fly."

One user said that it was an appreciation for the art coming from the cat as another pointed out, "She’s an art critic. She’s telling you to put up artwork with more pop!" A user named 'wisecrone' wrote, "Cat’s like What the Hell? Who put that here. Guess your cat didn’t like that picture! Everyone’s a critic! Lol."

