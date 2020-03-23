The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

#Covidiot: Twitter Calls Out People Defying Social Distancing Rules

What’s Viral

#Covidiot has been trending on Twitter with people calling those out who are defying the rules of social distancing and are still choosing to go out in public.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
#Covidiot

With the deadly coronavirus tightening its grip around the world, people have been urged to take precautionary measures like social distancing. However, #Covidiot has been trending on Twitter with people calling those out who are defying the rules of self-isolation and are still choosing to go out in public. Even when Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22, and suggested that people should come out in their balconies at 5pm to cheer for the people with essential jobs, some “ignorant” people decided to start marching on streets in huge groups.

Read - Fitness Enthusiasts Think Outside The Gym During Coronavirus

‘Don’t be #Covidiot’

Indians have been quick to post videos on Twitter and called out the ‘covidiots’. From politicians to celebrities, everyone has started tweeted about ‘idiots’ during these times of coronavirus outbreak which has already claimed over 14,500 lives worldwide and India has confirmed over 400 cases of COVID-19. Most people are seen circulation the message of “Don’t be a #Covidiot”.

Read -  Coronavirus-hit UK Companies Asked To Delay Financial Statements

Read - Fact Check: Can Clapping Kill Coronavirus? Fake News About Display Of Gratitude Busted

Read - UK Army To Help Critically Underequipped Hospitals Amid Coronavirus Crisis

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN TAKES OATH AS CM
COVID-19
RAHUL GANDHI ACCUSES CENTRE
India
WHO LAUDS INDIA'S RESPONSE
MHA
MHA SEEKS APPROPRIATE ACTION
IndiGo
INDIGO EMPLOYEES OSTRACIZED
Sonam Kapoor
SONAM DISAPPROVES SWARA'S HAIRCUT