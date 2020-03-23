Covidiot: Twitter Calls Out People Defying Social Distancing Rules

With the deadly coronavirus tightening its grip around the world, people have been urged to take precautionary measures like social distancing. However, #Covidiot has been trending on Twitter with people calling those out who are defying the rules of self-isolation and are still choosing to go out in public. Even when Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22, and suggested that people should come out in their balconies at 5pm to cheer for the people with essential jobs, some “ignorant” people decided to start marching on streets in huge groups.

‘Don’t be #Covidiot’

Indians have been quick to post videos on Twitter and called out the ‘covidiots’. From politicians to celebrities, everyone has started tweeted about ‘idiots’ during these times of coronavirus outbreak which has already claimed over 14,500 lives worldwide and India has confirmed over 400 cases of COVID-19. Most people are seen circulation the message of “Don’t be a #Covidiot”.

Don't be a #COVIDIOT!#StayHomeStaySafe India!



Our doctors, policemen and others supporting teams are working round the clock to protect you!



I strongly urge all wash your hands in regular intervals and strictly follow all the guidelines!#IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/bhmCJVFgnq — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 23, 2020

Stay home for them even they are also beloved of someone. For God's sake.💔🙏#COVIDIOT #LockDownPakisan pic.twitter.com/ftjpDgBm6H — Ammara Jawad (@Doc_ammara) March 22, 2020

#COVIDIOT or what!!!!! ⁦@narendramodi⁩ DM and S P pilibhit doing their duty on Janata curfew. Wow that's great #india where are we headed pic.twitter.com/qnbNvB9wB3 — serendipity (@yearning4d_sky) March 23, 2020

Clearly, in certain countries like India, besides causing respiratory problems #COVIDー19 is also affecting mental faculties. #COVIDIOT https://t.co/MzkTyekM9U — 5avio (@PapaEmiritusX) March 23, 2020

