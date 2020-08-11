Netizens Share Cropped Photographs And Memes As #HalfFaceTwitter Trends

Amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people are devising various ways to keep themselves entertained. Amongst all others, a recent social media trend has got people posting cropped selfies and pictures of their half face. The trend has not only given people an opportunity to showcase their photography and editing skills but also dish out a variety of memes.

'Which half to choose?'

With #HalfFaceTwitter, trending on Twitter, netizens are now wondering ‘why such discrimination with the other half?’ Yet many others have taken the opportunity to highlight important issues like hunger and poverty by adding #HalfFilledStomach to the trend. Still, the majority of them are confused between which part of the face to post.

While a lot of people posted monochrome pictures of themselves, highlighting their eyes mainly. Others shared cropped photographs of their pets and other animals. There were many others who asked if a photograph of them wearing a mask would qualify for the trend. Meanwhile, a user has ha hilarious message for people trending the hashtag. Posting a picture of Kartik Aryan from Love Aaj Kal, he wrote, "aana toh poori tarah aana, varna mat aana".

#HalfFaceTwitter me meri entry. Good morning & have a great day, friends! 😊😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/w8PFTPpsyc — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) August 11, 2020

Covering your face with a mask literally counts under #HalfFaceTwitter pic.twitter.com/mMYbFJmpTP — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 11, 2020

#HalfFaceTwitter is trending, a thread.

People are uploading pics of their half face. *Other half face: pic.twitter.com/PpEfo6OKL5 — Soumya Gorai (@soumya_gorai) August 11, 2020

Half empty stomach..☹️

Unfulfilled dreams💭

Face full of happiness.😄

Society just preaches.😵#HalfFaceTwitter pic.twitter.com/X1sR0hRGDp — Arun Goel (@Arun64312) August 10, 2020

