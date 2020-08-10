Kevin Durant Receives Backlash For Liking Multiple Pics Of Fan's Girlfriend On Twitter

As a result of Kevin Durant being sidelined for the entire 2019-20 season due to his Achilles injury, a fan released a podcast and mocked the Brooklyn Nets star. While the fan trolled Durant, the 31-year-old responded by liking all pictures of the fans' girlfriend on Twitter. Durant, however, received backlash for his move for possibly going too far.

Kevin Durant likes tweets of Zee the Creator's girlfriend on Twitter

Look at this beta male wierdo now he went and followed my girl. LMAOOOO. KD is a certified WIERDO pic.twitter.com/vPzWOondD0 — Zee, the Creator (@zee_the_creator) August 9, 2020

my bad, I accidently pressed follow and liked all her pics, my phone trippin — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 9, 2020

You just proving that everything I said was true. You really move like a H O E https://t.co/7AuspNOETx — Zee, the Creator (@zee_the_creator) August 9, 2020

To call out the fan, Durant followed Zee the Creator's girlfriend on Twitter, while also liking all her photos. The fan called out Durant, pointing out that the NBA star has forced his girlfriend to block him. Durant kept the conversation going, replying be saying that his phone is acting up as he "accidentally pressed follow and liked all her pics". The fan called out Durant once again, stating that the Nets forward only proved what he was saying, was right.

Durant once again responded by saying that it must have been the fans' "best day ever". While some Durant fans said the Twitter user is getting mad because the former is famous and rich, many pointed out that Durant took it too far by involving his girlfriend.

Kevin Durant Twitter: Fans react to Durant liking Zee the Creator girlfriend's multiple tweets and following her

KD be horny on quarantine without playing — Yago (@yagoddamn) August 9, 2020

Bc thats his girlfriend man you trippin — Kalel Colon (@vigorousmma) August 10, 2020

That’s actuslly creep level shit — levelsoundz (@levelsoundz) August 9, 2020

Man you takin Ls, just deactivate your account — Alfredo Acosta💜💛 (@Alfro_Samuraii) August 9, 2020

KD got nothing better to do — Giovanni (@jaime0787) August 9, 2020

Kevin Durant injury update

Durant tore his right Achilles tendon during Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. As a result of his injury, Durant ended up missing his first season with the Nets, with whom he signed after the Warriors 4-2 loss to Toronto. Earlier this year, Durant confirmed that he will not be returning to the court this season.

However, the March 11 suspension due to the COVID-19 crisis had reports speculating his return at the NBA bubble. However, Durant contracted COVID-19 in March, which further delayed his recovery process. Durant is signed with the Nets through the 2021-22 season along with a $42.8 million player option in 2022-23. Durant is expected to make his return during the 2020-21 season.

