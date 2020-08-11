Twitter User Pulls Off Hilarious Prank On Girlfriend By Pretending To Hurt His Finger

A man pulled off a hilarious prank on his girlfriend by pretending to hurt his finger while working and the video has taken the internet by storm. The 59-second-long clip posted by username @EricInfoTech shows the man putting ketchup on his finger before carefully assembling it under a pin on the wood. As his girlfriend swiftly comes in response to the man’s cry for help, she starts removing the pin on the wood with a plier.

However, what specifically left millions of internet users in splits is that while the woman is tensed and is engrossed in removing the pointed object that appears to be embedded in the finger, the man can be seen time and again removing his hand and assisting his girlfriend. Despite several instances of the man doing the same, the woman fails to notice that it was a prank. But, her reaction, when she finally did realise that her boyfriend has pulled off a practical joke, has created a stir on social media. Watch:

Non political tweet of the night pic.twitter.com/dP0pTO6Q19 — O'Fend Yu 🕵️‍♂️ (@EricInfoTech) August 9, 2020

Netizens ask 'why did it take so long?'

The video has garnered nearly five million views with over 88.3k retweets and comments and many questions why it took the woman ‘so long’ to realise that the finger was actually not hurt. Many shared the laughing emojis in the comment section but some even called girlfriend’s shocked expression as ‘adorable’. According to some, she was not able to realise the prank because of being in a state of shock and just doing everything to ‘save her man’. Several Twitter users posted stills from the video and made fun of facial expressions of both individuals in the video and called the woman 'hilariously dumb'.

This made me remember when I called my wife and changed my voice and asked her “ Good day ma, do you know the owner of this phone?” She said yes the. I ended the call. — Mr. Sphynx (@deendeenoo) August 9, 2020

At this point.



Man: is she a cake? pic.twitter.com/Ks61sbP7On — ATA BÍNTÍN 👑 (@tomide_david) August 9, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.



Why did it take her so long? — Emmanuel Adigwe (@EmmanuelCAdigwe) August 9, 2020

Nah...she was almost in shock, already had the picture in her head so that was all she was seeing...until it became very obvious. — Suleiman Tajudeen (@Tjslyy) August 9, 2020

This gotta be scripted sis can’t be that dumb pic.twitter.com/xQ3dpJA6yI — 𝖘𝖜𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖘 🐉 (@swarms14) August 9, 2020

I know she cares and all but at this point, she needed a brain iOS update. pic.twitter.com/8JJ1CQXKWs — 𝓳ꪮꫝꪀꪀꪗ 𝓭ꪖꪀᧁꫀ𝘳 z⃠ (@_b0y1da_) August 9, 2020

Her brain at the end pic.twitter.com/UQDQ0ILzWS — 🧝🏽‍♀️ 𝔉𝔦𝔫𝔣𝔦𝔫 (@FinnFinn_G) August 9, 2020

Image: @EricInfoTech/Twitter

