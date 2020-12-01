Delhi designer Manish Tripathi aims for Guinness World Record with world's largest mask

A Delhi-based fashion designer Manish Tripathi and his team of more than 50 people, including technical persons, designers, tailors, communications leaders, and stylists have aimed to make the world’s largest cloth mask. The team has revved up for his 'Sheher Se Gaon Tak' initiative which will stitch 100sqm of fabric to make the largest cloth mask.

Delhi based designer to make Guinness World Record

Talking about the current record-holding country and the designer’s vision behind making the mask, Tripathi told Mid Day that the current record, reports state Saudi Arabia (Jeddah) where a cloth mask of 72 sqm was made sometime in August. Beating the Middle East country, Tripathi believes that along with his team he can go one better with 100 sqm.

The team added that they are attempting a world record but according to them aiming for the mask is much more beyond records and numbers. On December 1 morning, Tripathi joined by a few others and a camera crew will leave Delhi on a 20-day road journey, to at least 10 states sourcing fabric from women workers, to put the mask together. The fabrics will be sourced for a payment.

From the classily subtle chikankari of Lucknow to the Phulkari vibes in Punjab, the dazzling talent of the Madhubani experts of Bihar, the uber-chic Ajrakh of Rajasthan, the stolidly traditional Paithani of Maharashtra, the mask is envisioned as a window to a kaleidoscope of cultures. Calling it a mixed bag of cultures, Tripathi said that this is the reason is why he said earlier that it is not just an attempt at a world record, it is also about showcasing Indian crafts with the thread of hope and new beginnings. It is about sunshine in an overall gloomy time.

The designer also took to Instagram and shared a post about his initiative that spoke volumes about his aim and motto behind making the world record. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Manish Tripathi & The Odra Foundation are glad to welcome Club One Air as the official Flying Partner @cluboneair_official for the World's Largest Mask event. Club One Air is one of the largest and oldest luxury charter plane operators in India. They provide the best private jet services with the experience, which is not just about flying but of travel in unmatched style and luxury.”

The designer while explaining the roadmap of the initiative further told the entertainment portal that on December 20, all the fabrics are going to be sewn together for the mask at his New Delhi facility. On December 25, the mask will be put on a hot-air balloon at India Gate where they aim to get it launched by President Ram Nath Kovind as an attempt to set a Guinness World Record.

(Image credit: Manish Tripathi/ Instagram)

