Swiggy's Tweet On 'Bhakt Education' Irks Netizens; Users Uninstall App & Seek Refunds

‘Boycott’ has been a common word in recent weeks, right from celebrities, films to brands and streaming websites being subjected to it over their controversial statements or decisions. The latest to fall a victim to this was Swiggy after its response to a post related to the ongoing farmer protests. A section of netizens decided to uninstall the food delivery after it trolled a 'not dependent on farmers on food' reaction.

Swiggy’s response leads to ‘uninstall’ calls

The ‘Delhi Chalo' protests by farmers in Punjab, Haryana and other places entered its sixth day as farmers raised their voice against the passing of controversial farming bills by the Parliament. After trends like 'Boycott Food' had become a talking point over the farmer protest, a netizen wrote that a 'Bhakt friend' argued with her over the protest. She sarcastically wrote that he 'won' the argument when he said that he did not depend on farmers for food, as he could order from Swiggy.

Had an argument with my Bhakt friend over farmers protest.



He said that we are not dependent on farmers for food. We can always order food from Swiggy.



He won. — Nimo Tai 2.0 (@Cryptic_Miind) November 30, 2020

The food delivery handle referenced processing refunds over grievances and quipped that it could not 'refund education.'

sorry, we can't refund education 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) November 30, 2020

The comment did not go down well with a section of netizens. Some wrote that they should refund their memberships. Another stated that he wouldn't be installing the app again.

A user uninstalled the app for their 'partisan stance' on the farm laws without understanding. Another shared that they always had options of nearby restaurants, thus did not have to depend on Swiggy always.

By "we," this tweet by @swiggy_in @SwiggyCares represents the opinion of the whole organisation, and attempts to take a partisan stance on the Farm Bill, without even understanding it.



I've placed over 1000 orders on Swiggy and been SUPER for a year+.



Uninstalled. pic.twitter.com/dT02XOSkCH — Tarun Balraj (@btarunr) November 30, 2020

But you can refund my super swiggy membership & be busy delivering water to Puncture Shops to help them check punctures. #boycottswiggy https://t.co/awcRloef6i — Scar (@YourRishbh) November 30, 2020

Never even gonna install swiggy, let alone buy. No Swiggy and no Zomato.



Vocal for Local is the new mantra 👍 https://t.co/r4OsSI4wMT — Rabari Vikram (@RabariVik) November 30, 2020

Whoever is handling @swiggy_in

Bro/Sis, we have direct numbers of 4-5 nearby restaurants we order from. And times are such, the owner will himself deliver food.

We will get our food, but know that if only few 100s of people Delete Swiggy, your Business Losses will be High. pic.twitter.com/tAXQzNQ2Zp — Varadraj (@varadadya) November 30, 2020

Get ready to refund me and my frnds’ super swiggy membership. — Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) November 30, 2020

Farmer protests

Meanwhile, the government has advanced the proposed meeting to resolve the impasse, from the earlier December 3 to December 1. The announcement was made by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday.

The meeting will be attended by those who had atteneded the previous meeting and is scheduled to take place at 3 pm at the Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday.

"It was decided that next round of talks will be held on December 3, but farmers are agitating, it's winter and there's COVID. So meeting should be held earlier. So farmer leaders - present in 1st round of talks - have been invited at Vigyan Bhavan on Dec 1 at 3 pm," Tomar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reached out to farmers during an address in Varanasi.

