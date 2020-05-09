UK Nurse Who Mistook Pregnancy For Appendicitis, Gives Birth To A 'surprise' Baby Daughter

In a strange incident, 31-year-old Emma Hindmarsh was taken by surprise when she gave birth to a new baby after she mistook it for appendicitis. According to reports, Emma who works as a mental health nurse was pregnant but she thought the weight gain to be a result of overeating and the pain to be an appendicitis effect. However, Emma and her husband Daniel were taken by surprise when she gave birth to a baby girl.

Surprise!

As per reports, Emma returned home on May 2 after a 12-hour long shift at the hospital where she works as a nurse. But, upon returning home she felt a weird pain in her stomach which she thought was a result of appendicitis and took two paracetamol to control it. When the pain became more intense she sent a message to her husband who called for medical assistance. Before the help could even reach, Emma gave birth to a 2.6 kg baby girl in the presence of her husband Daniel and mother Tracey Hall.

According to reports, before the birth of her child, Emma showed no signs of pregnancy. She did not feel morning sickness, cravings, or hadn’t gone off anything and was still in her normal clothes, which is not standard in pregnancy as people do show some kind of symptoms. However, Emma and her husband are extremely happy upon the birth of their newborn child and have reportedly named the girl Isabelle.

According to reports, the doctors say it could be the result of the position of the placenta, which may have hidden the movement of the baby. The placenta is a flattened circular organ in the uterus of pregnant women which helps in nourishing and maintaining the fetus through the umbilical cord.

(Image Credit: AP)



