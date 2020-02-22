Video: 5-year-old's Funny Reaction After Seeing Her Newborn Brother Has Netizens In Splits

A young girl’s instant reaction after meeting her baby brother for the first time in the hospital has captured the attention of the online audience. Skye Masson, a woman from Scotland welcomed a baby boy named Carter. She called her 5-year-old daughter Harper to meet her brother in the hospital.

The little girl’s hilarious meeting with the baby for the first time has had the internet laughing. In a video captured by the younger sister of Masson named Renèe Shaw, the 5-year-old can be seen gawking at the newcomer in the family with glistening eyes. She then leaps in to have a closer look at the baby as she watches in awe.

Listen closely to see what Harper thinks of her new baby brother 💕💕💕💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/y9KLKPb4FC — Renèe Shaw (@reneeshawwx) February 18, 2020

Little girl’s candid response

The video portrays the family members gathered around the hospital bed as the beaming mom holds the baby in her arms introducing him. It was this moment that the little one wriggles to the edge of the bed wondering at her new sibling. She lets out, “Look at the state of him” leaving her mum lost for words.

The internet is amused at the little girl’s candid response as users poured in comments saying that the girl’s reaction has them rolling in aisles. Commenters swarmed on the Tweet making laughter emojis. The video is being widely circulated and has been viewed over 301.9k times. Read some of the online reactions here.

Iconic 🤣🤣🤣 — Alana Hamilton (@AlanaHamiltonx) February 18, 2020

I remember saying this when @CharleyTopley was born — Cody Topley (@CodyTopley) February 19, 2020

Lmao howlin at this 😂😂😂 — Ro (@roisincampbell9) February 19, 2020

@chloemadaleine “look at the state of him” 😂😂😂😂 howling.. — S H E L B Y✨ (@shelbycoulborn) February 19, 2020

Hahahhahahaha — Jonny No Dae That 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@Jonnyyy203) February 19, 2020

Idk why but I heard "We're getting rid of him" — depressed virgin (@earthworm94) February 20, 2020

@PorterHayleigh Why am I howlin — 𝒜𝐵𝐵𝒴 𝑀𝒞𝑀𝐼𝐿𝐿𝒜𝒩🖤🖤 (@abbymcmillanx1) February 19, 2020

