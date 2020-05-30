Nutella Biryani's Picture Goes Viral & Sparks Debate On Twitter, Fans Say 'RIP Biryani'

Unusual fusion foods have been apparent on the internet since quite sometimes now. Pictures of a dosa burger, chocolate golgappa and Gulab Jamun vada pao has left many food lovers shocked if not disappointed. Joining the league is the Nutella biryani-a dish which has left many disgusted. While many find it unbelievable, there is pictorial evidence on the internet proving that the bizarre dish exists.

Since shared, pictures of Nutella biryani have sparked a debate on the internet. Many have argued the need to combine both food items which otherwise enjoy immense popularity. While others have said that it must be given a chance.

'This is something illegal'

please dont disrespect biryani and nutella like that i will throw handsðŸ˜”ðŸ˜”ðŸ˜¤ — alishba (@notyouryar) May 27, 2020

After Chocolate Maggie now I will try nutella Biryani — Ø³ÛŒÙ‘Ø¯ ÙÛŒØ¶Ø§Ù†Ù | Syed Faizan (@khajaf) May 30, 2020

Please don’t do this with biryani...

It’s just like RIP biryani or RIP #Nutella — Mühâmmãd Möbèen Ul Håq #Activist ðŸ‡µðŸ‡°ðŸ‡¹ðŸ‡· (@HaqMobeen11) May 30, 2020

Not all disablities are visibleðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ biryani with nutellaðŸ˜‚ — Usman (@Usman32933992) May 30, 2020

As mentioned before, this ain't the first time people have tried weird combinations. Previously, a unique hybrid dish emerged online when photos of Oreo icecream samosa took the internet by storm. Social media users were left baffled when they came across this new dish.

People have been combining contrasting food dishes to make something that would stand out and become the best of both the worlds. However, netizens have very different views about the same. Here are twitter reactions on Oreo Icecream Samosa:

Orea ice cream samosa anyone? ðŸ¦ðŸ¥„ pic.twitter.com/3kJthRfoOO — Hamza Gulzar (@boybawarchi) May 4, 2020

In other news, a restaurant in Pakistan has come up with this innovative idea of gulab jamun over a pizza. A Pakistani digital news platform shared a picture of the pizza which took the internet by storm. It has juicy gulab jamuns placed on a bed of what appears to be a sweet bread and dry fruits. The picture triggered several heated online discussions over food. Is it innovative, or it's gross, they ask. While some are ready to give it a try, others are disgusted by the idea.

Gulab Jaman Pizza ðŸ¤¦ðŸ½‍â™‚ï¸ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/9NSkyoi0f1 — NayaDaur Media (@nayadaurpk) November 7, 2019

Meanwhile, there are a lot of people who love their Parathas with some Nutella on top of it. According to reports, some people walk the extra mile to also make Nutella Parathas which is very different from topping your Parathas with some Nutella. There are several Nutella Paratha recipes available online.

