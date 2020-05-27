Mohammad Shami Gets Ravi Shastri's Response For Eid-special Mutton Biryani And Kheer

Ravi Shastri is one of the most influential personalities as far as cricket is concerned. Since Ravi Shastri's arrival in the cricketing fraternity, it’s hard to recollect a time period when he wasn’t an instrumental part of Indian cricket. As a cricketer, the manager-cum-coach of the Indian team or even as a broadcaster, Shastri is associated with many moments which Indian fans cannot forget till date.

Mohammad Shami treats Ravi Shastri with Eid delicacies

It is widely believed in the cricketing fraternity that Ravi Shastri loves his life off-the-field. And Ravi Shastri is also a big-time foodie. As a result, on Monday, Ravi Shastri was in for a treat. On the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr, India speedster Mohammad Shami sent Ravi Shastri his delicious mutton biryani along with mouth-watering desserts. Mohammad Shami took to Twitter and shared photos of mutton biryani and kheer.

Ravi bhai app ki Seviyan ,kheer ,or Mutton biryani maine courier kardia hey Kucch time main pahunch jaega dekhlo app @RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/MZSshUpz3O — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) May 25, 2020

Shastri responded to the same with a heart-warming tweet -

Jab yeh lockdown khatam hoga tab saath mein khayenge. I’m sure the entire bunch will be waiting for Seviyan 🤗 https://t.co/zoB7oMKde3 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 25, 2020

Rohit Sharma names Mohammed Shami as the toughest bowler to face in the nets

While speaking to Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues on a YouTube chat show, Rohit Sharma said that Mohammad Shami is the toughest bowler he has ever faced in the nets. He added that the pitches in net sessions are usually lush green with a lot of moisture in them. So, Mohammad Shami loves green pitches and whenever he sees a green pitch, he comes into bowl having a lot more biryani, according to Sharma. Sharma comically said that he has repeatedly requested Mohammad Shami not to bowl bouncers at him in the nets, but to no avail, as he still has to face them since the fast bowler gets all charged up.

Rohit Sharma further said that Mohammad Shami is the toughest bowler to face in the nets as they have played a lot more against him in the nets. Rohit Sharma added that Jasprit Bumrah is also difficult to deal with but he has been playing alongside Mohammad Shami since 2012-13 and he faces Jasprit Bumrah in the Mumbai Indians nets as well. Rohit Sharma further said that he hasn’t faced Jasprit Bumrah as much as he has faced Mohammad Shami.

Rohit Sharma also spoke on the competition between the two pacers. He said Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah usually compete with each other as to who beats the batsmen more, who hits a batsman more on the helmet, so they compete with each other and it creates a tough task for the Indian batsmen.

IMAGE COURTESY: RAVI SHASTRI/MOHAMMAD SHAMI INSTAGRAM