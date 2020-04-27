Kolkata & Hyderabad Crave Biryani, While Majority Of Indians Crave For Pizza: Survey

According to the survey conducted by Dineout and published on its official website, Indians amid the lockdown have been majorly craving for pizza and biryani during the home confinement imposed to stem the transmission rate of the novel coronavirus. While indoor, people have been craving Indian cuisines and delicacies. Also, the survey revealed that many missed eating at their favourite food joints with loved ones and did not prefer to cook back at home, except that they had no choice during the pandemic.

In the metropolitan cities, the majority crave Italian dishes, pizza being on top of their list. This mostly includes the die-hard cheese lovers, the survey revealed.

However, cities like Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai, which are a major food hub and have a myriad of regional cuisines, people prefer Biryani to continental food choices.

Delhi, meanwhile, which is famed for its trend of the non-vegetarian food has instead respondents that crave vegetarian dishes amid the lockdown, the food survey reportedly revealed.

Further, some people long for the spicy food, a form of a combination of the gravy and rice, which in turn stumbled them on the biryani cravings.

Mumbaikars preferred fusion palate

Over 77 per cent of the people, that participated in the survey by DineOut, reportedly desire to visit a restaurant to have one of these cuisines.

For instance, in Kolkata, most people want to have biryani at either Arsalan or Aminia, two of the popular food joints that served the tastiest biryani.

However, Mumbaikars prefer continental and fusion palate that they wanted to have at diners such as Pop Tate's, Asia Kitchen, and Global Fusion.

While Delhiites prefer outlets like The Big Chill, Social, and Barbecue Nation.

A majority in Bengaluru and Lucknow, stuck at home during the lockdown, wants to visit resto-bars to have food combined with some socializing with friends and acquaintances, as per the survey. Toit, Vapour, and Asia Kitchen are among prominent places people in these cities preferred visit once the lockdown measures were relaxed.

