NYT Puzzle's Edit To Help Critically Ill Indian Kid Win Moves Twitter To Tears

A recent Twitter thread that speaks of a terminally challenged 10-year-old girl named Shraddha from Mumbai going on to become the 'Queen Bee' in the New York Times puzzle has won the hearts of netizens. The thread spoke of how the girl's father requested to alter the right answer to make his daughter win. Take a look at the same.

The Executive Editor of New York Times got a call at 11.45 pm, minutes after he finally managed to to sleep, at the end of a day littered with depressing events. "Damn!", he said, "what's it now?" + — Ramki (@ramkid) September 29, 2020

The thread speaks the story of a terminally challenged girl from Mumbai

The thread begins with the executive editor of the New York Times getting a call when he is just about to sleep which ruins his mood. The call is revealed to be from the Head Of Puzzles who requests for the editor's permission to edit the answers of the live Spelling Bee. He also tells the editor that he does not have the authority to perform something like this.

The annoyed editor asks him for a valid reason to disturb him with this request. The Puzzles head then goes on to say how they received a distraught call from Mumbai from a father of a 10-year-old girl with a terminal condition. He further revealed how the father revealed that his daughter is just one step away from hitting the 'Genius' score which is something that she has been trying to achieve for months.

The terminally challenged girl becomes the 'Queen Bee'

The Puzzles Head says that she is not able to achieve the same as the puzzle would not accept the word 'GAOL'. He also says that this is because the word is an archaic word and that they are not allowed to alter the approved answers when the puzzle is live. He added that the father of the child said that his daughter hitting 'Genius' will help save her life and will give her the strength to fight for another day. The thread sees the Editor giving permission for the answer to be altered which makes the child hitting 'Genius'. She then goes on to hit Genius for another five days in a row which makes her the 'Queen Bee.'

The heartwarming story of the child made Twitterati emotional. While one user said how it brought tears, the other called it 'mindnumbingly heartwarming'. Another user called the story an excerpt from a David Tincher thriller. Take a look at the reactions to the same.

That brought out tears. Thank you for sharing. 🙏🏼 — Himanshu Trivedi (@HimanshuTrived) September 29, 2020

This was mindnumbingly heart wrenching! — leo_delilah (@valli_5) September 29, 2020

Sounds like a David Tincher thriller! Awesome story!! — Stanley CUBE-BRICK! (@DattaMaske) September 29, 2020

High flies the Queen bee 🐝 — Sambath K (@sambathkk) September 29, 2020

