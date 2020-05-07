Odisha: Rare Two-headed Wolf Snake Spotted In Dhenkikote Forest Range

A rare two-headed wolf snake was recently found in the Dhenkikote Forrest range of Keonjhar wildlife sanctuary in Odisha. The reptile was reportedly found by photographer and wildlife enthusiast Rakesh Mohalick. According to a media report, the snake is non-venomous and measured 1 centimetre in length.

While the snake experts believe that such rare snakes do not survive for very long, the rare-two headed snake found has two fully-formed heads, out eyes and two flickering tongues. Such snakes are mostly welcomed and even seen as a blessing in some cultures around the world, however, some also believe that they are as a portent of disaster.

The two-headed snakes are very rare and they do occur naturally through the same process as conjoined twins from monozygotic twin embryos. The two-headed snake species are termed as bicephalic or dicephalic. Though there are mostly rare, this is not the first time the two-headed snake was found somewhere in India.

Rare snakes

Last year, another two-headed snake was found in West Bengal's Ekarukhi village of Belda forest range. According to zoologist Soma Chakraborty, the double-headed snake belongs to Naja Kaouthia species, also known as Bengal Kharis or 'Kaala Naag' in Hindi.

In another similar incident, a snakeskin which had seven heads had been discovered in the Marigowdana Doddi village in Kanakpura. After the discovery, many villagers started visiting the place where the snake's skin was found which according to their belief was of a Seven-headed serpent. According to the locals of that area, the skin was found next to a temple and the temple angle grabbed the interest of the public as they considered it to be a miracle. People who went to the site to see the skin offered it 'kumkum' and 'Haldi' which are considered auspicious for Hindu rituals.

