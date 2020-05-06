Eastern Brown Snake Slithers Out Of Kitchen Sink In Australia; See Pics

People often are scared to wander through jungles or wild unknown areas because of the potential danger. This potential danger is of a lot of things like natural calamities, wild animals or snakes. But what if a snake finds a way through one’s kitchen sink? A house owner in Australia was in for a big shock when he found a snake in his kitchen sink. The homeowner in Australia found a deadly venomous snake while he was doing the dishes.

The snake found was an eastern brown snake which slithered from inside a sink drain in Australia’s Queensland. According to media reports, the man was doing dishes when he spotted the deadly eastern brown snake just inches away from his hands. The eastern brown snake is highly venomous. In a media interaction, the man opened up about the whole incident. He said that he was surprised when he spotted the eastern brown snake in his sink and he immediately called snake catchers. He also said that he feels lucky that he did not bite him. The snake was not full-grown but just a juvenile one. However, it still has enough venom to kill a person.

See the viral photo here

The pictures of the snake were posted by the snake catchers group in Australia. Several netizens commented on the post. One comment read, "I would die and never do my dishes again," while another person commented, "I'm putting plugs in all my sinks now!". In the pictures, the snake is seen sneaking up through the sinkhole.

The man got confirmation about the snake being an eastern brown snake when he called the snake catchers. Eastern brown snakes are responsible for more deaths in Australia than any other reptile. It is also considered the second most venomous snake on land in the world. The report also stated that the snake had slithered back inside the drain by the time snake catchers reached the spot.

