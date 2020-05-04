'Rustom' composer Raghav Sachar 'saved by luck' in encounter with snake, posts video

Pictures and videos of how animals are coming out ‘freely’ as human beings have gone inside due to the lockdown are doing the rounds. Be it dolphins or flamingos, the visuals have been delighting animal lovers in recent days. Not sure if it was a similar instance, but Raghav Sachar bumped into a snake recently.

READ: Multi-Instrumentalist Raghav Sachar Pays Tribute To Video Game Super Mario Bros.; WATCH

The singer-music composer of films like Akshay Kumar’s Rustom, shared that he was about to step on a snake when he set out on Sunday morning, because it looked like a ‘random stick or a part of a tree.’ He added that it was his third such instance in a week. The musician also asked if one could ‘spot the snake’ as the yellow-coloured creature almost camouflaged with the grass.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Raghav has been keeping his fans entertained with his musical sessions, that involves playing some unique instruments like okarina and the Japanese wind instrument as he tracks each day of the lockdown in his posts.

READ: Raghav Sachar Plays Famous Kishore Kumar Song On Japanese Wind Instrument; Watch

Apart from Rustom, Raghav has composed music for Kabir Khan’s Kabul Express, Rohit Shetty’s Sunday and Kajol’s Helicopter Eela. He is married to producer Kumar Mangat’s daughter Amita Patha, who had acted in Pulkit Samrat’ Bittoo Boss and Haal-E-Dil.

READ: WATCH: Big Group Of Pink Flamingos Flock At Navi Mumbai Creek; Celebs & Netizens Awestruck

READ: Photo Of Cat 'hanging Out' With Snake Shows 'world Is Healing' Amid Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.