Oklahoma Woman Shows Off Her Dancing Moves On 100th Birthday | Watch

A joyous video of an elderly woman from Oklahoma dancing and twirling on her 100th birthday has surfaced on the internet and has left the internet in complete awe. Being deemed as the ‘dancing queen’ by netizens, Sylvia’s moves and happiness has filled the social media users with contentment. ‘Wow! She sure taught us all how to do the twist!!’, read the caption of the video.

Sylvia turns 100

In a very short video which has been uploaded on the Instagram handle of Beaver County’s Nursing Home, Sylvia can be seen dancing and twisting while holding her walker. Wearing a red co-ord set, the 100-years-old woman is completely decked up for her birthday party and can be seen wearing a birthday sash and tiara. In the middle of the video, she can be seen hooting and raising her leg, while she attempts to do a few dance steps. Her smile and happiness has left netizens awestruck. Let’s have a look at the video.

Netizens show love

Netizens bombarded the comment section with love and birthday wishers for Sylvia. "Hey Sylvia, you’ve got some impressive moves. Go girl, you made me smile today. Hope you had a fabulous birthday! Love from United Kingdom", wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, "Happy 100th Birthday, Sylvia! Thankyou for making me and so many others smile by sharing your dance. hope you had a fabulous birthday!!!". "i just turned 50 and that gives me hope !!! I am a dancer too, bravo", read another comment. Instagram users can be seen tagging their friends in the comment section.

(Image Credits: Instagram/beavernh)

