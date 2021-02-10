Thunder Vs Lakers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in their second consecutive game. If the Lakers win, they would extend their winning streak to six. They won the last game and will look to score another one to move ahead in the Western Conference rankings. LeBron James is currently leading the team by scoring 25.6 points per game. Anthony Davis (22.3 PPG) follows as he has been ruled out due to his Achilles injury.

The OKC Thunder last won against the Minnesota Timberwolves and have been unable to maintain a proper winning streak for long. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the only player averaging in the 20s, scoring 22.6 points per game. Al Horford is averaging 13.7 points per game.

Thunder vs Lakers live stream: How to watch Thunder vs Lakers

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 10, 10:00 PM EST (Thursday, February 11, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Thunder vs Lakers TV channel (the USA only) – Spectrum SportsNet, Fox Sports Oklahoma and NBA League Pass.

Thunder vs Lakers team news

Los Angeles Lakers

Alex Caruso – Day to day, hand

Anthony Davis – Out, Achilles

Kostas Antetokounmpo – Out, knee

Jared Dudley – Out, calf

OKC Thunder

Theo Maledon – Out, NBA's health protocols

George Hill – Out, thumb

Trevor Ariza – Out, personal

Mike Muscala – Out, concussion

Isaiah Roby – Out, foot

Thunder vs Lakers h2h record

The Lakers and Thunder have met twice this season. The Lakers have won both games, the last one with a 119-112 OT score. James scored 28 points for the Lakers, while Montrezl Harrell added 21 points. Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 29.

Thunder vs Lakers prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will edge past the Oklahoma City Thunder.

NBA standings

The defending champions are currently ranked second in the Western Conference with a 19-6 win-loss record. Utah Jazz – who are leading the league – rank first with 20 wins and only five losses. The LA Clippers rank below the Lakers with 17 wins and 8 losses. On the other hand, the Oklahoma City Thunder currently occupy the 14th place in the West with 10 wins. The Minnesota Timberwolves are ranked fifteenth.

