One Of Phoebe's Triplets From 'FRIENDS' Is On TikTok And Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Alexandria Cimoch along with her siblings played Phoebe's triplets on FRIENDS. She recently joined TikTok and went viral after she shared that she was one of the baby triplets on FRIENDS. She played the part in the sixth season for the episode titled The One With Joey's Porsche. The siblings were later replaced as the triplets grew up. Alexandria recently joined TikTok and fans cannot keep calm over it.

One of Phoebe's Triplets from FRIENDS is on TikTok and fans are going gaga

ALSO READ | Top Phoebe Buffay Moments To Watch If You Want To Have A Hearty Laugh

Some of the FRIENDS fans were fascinated that she played Phoebe's baby on the show. There was another portion that was amused by the fact that she was actually held by Chandler (Matthew Perry). One user jokingly asked if Phoebe was not her mom.

ALSO READ | Friends: Eight Times Phoebe Buffay Gave Us Important Life Lessons

There were also a few people who were curious if Alexandria was still in touch with anyone from FRIENDS. She responded saying that she would do anything to meet them again. Alexandria earlier revealed that to match the storyline, one of her brother's had to play a girl. A user was curious to know who which one of her siblings had to play a girl.

Post her stint with FRIENDS, Alexandra Cimoch is now all grown up and did not sway far away from acting. She still acts and had been a part of many theatre plays. She recently appeared in a production of the musical Hair. Alexandria is currently studying at the University of Wisconsin. She is actually a quadruplet and has three brothers - Paul, Cole, and Justin. All four of them were cast and one of them was replaced when someone from the other three started crying.

ALSO READ | FRIENDS: Remembering Phoebe Buffay's Iconic Songs From The Sit-com

ALSO READ | Ten Quotes Of Phoebe Buffay From 'FRIENDS' That Will Crack You Up

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.